Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List
Everett Collection/NEON CJ Entertainment/LD_Entertainment
And the nominees are ...

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced first thing Monday morning.

While the show itself will go hostless, Star Trek's John Cho and Insecure's star Issa Rae were tapped to read the nominees in a two-part presentation.

Though many were pulling for Jennifer Lopez to earn her first Oscar nomination ever for her work in "Hustlers," she was surprisingly left off the Best Actress list. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, picked up two nominations -- one for her work in "Jojo Rabbit" and another, Lead Actress, for "Marriage Story."

Overall, "Little Women" performed well -- picking up nominations for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh's performances and Greta Gerwig's screenplay, among others. Notable, however, was the lack of Directing nom for Gerwig. Issa Rae shaded the academy for the lack of female directors after reading the noms, saying, "Congratulations to those men."

Other shockers included no love for Adam Sandler or his movie, "Uncut Gems," Taron Egerton failing to get nominated for "Rocketman" after Rami Malek won for another musical biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the year before and Lupita Nyong'o getting ignored for her dual role in "Us." Awkwafina and "The Farewell" were also totally snubbed.

"Joker" came out with the most nominations overall, including Best Picture, Directing and Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. Close behind were "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" with 10 noms each. "Jojo Rabbit," "Little Women," "Marriage Story" and "Parasite" all had a solid showing with 6 each.

Watch the announcement livestream below. The trophies will be handed out on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, beginning at 8pm ET on ABC.

Best Picture

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Actor In a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress In a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor In a Supporting Role

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Actress In a Supporting Role

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing

  • The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
  • Joker, Todd Phillips
  • 1917, Sam Mendes
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Cinematography

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

International Feature Film

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite

Sound Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Production Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Original Score

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

  • I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
  • (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
  • I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
  • Stand Up, Harriet

Documentary Feature

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Original Screenplay

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Animated Feature Film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Animated Short

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Film Editing

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Live Action Short Film

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors' Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister
