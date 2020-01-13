Oscar Nominations 2020: The Complete List

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced first thing Monday morning.

While the show itself will go hostless, Star Trek's John Cho and Insecure's star Issa Rae were tapped to read the nominees in a two-part presentation.

Though many were pulling for Jennifer Lopez to earn her first Oscar nomination ever for her work in "Hustlers," she was surprisingly left off the Best Actress list. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, picked up two nominations -- one for her work in "Jojo Rabbit" and another, Lead Actress, for "Marriage Story."

Overall, "Little Women" performed well -- picking up nominations for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh's performances and Greta Gerwig's screenplay, among others. Notable, however, was the lack of Directing nom for Gerwig. Issa Rae shaded the academy for the lack of female directors after reading the noms, saying, "Congratulations to those men."

Other shockers included no love for Adam Sandler or his movie, "Uncut Gems," Taron Egerton failing to get nominated for "Rocketman" after Rami Malek won for another musical biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the year before and Lupita Nyong'o getting ignored for her dual role in "Us." Awkwafina and "The Farewell" were also totally snubbed.

"Joker" came out with the most nominations overall, including Best Picture, Directing and Actor for Joaquin Phoenix. Close behind were "The Irishman," "1917" and "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" with 10 noms each. "Jojo Rabbit," "Little Women," "Marriage Story" and "Parasite" all had a solid showing with 6 each.

Watch the announcement livestream below. The trophies will be handed out on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, beginning at 8pm ET on ABC.

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Parasite

Actor In a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress In a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor In a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Actress In a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Parasite

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Live Action Short Film