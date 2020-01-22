Wendy Williams dropped a huge bombshell on her show this week involving NeNe Leakes ... something she clearly was not supposed to share on air.

On Tuesday, the talk show host made headlines when she revealed -- during an interview with Jerry O'Connell -- that she got a text from the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star simply saying "I'm quitting."

"I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad, feel bad for her," Williams cryptically added, "She's carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders."

While Leakes remained silent at the time, her publicist hit back. NeNe herself sounded off on the news Wednesday, tweeting, "Private conversations should be left in private!" she tweeted. "What are girlfriends for if you can't vent to them on those type of days."

She didn't tag Williams, but it's clear that's who she's referring to, as it mirrors the statement her rep dropped yesterday. "It's been an especially difficult couple of weeks for Nene, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence," her publicist told TooFab, "Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season."

Bravo had no comment and Williams didn't mention it at all on today's show.

NeNe's followers and fans of RHOA, however, weren't exactly sympathetic to Leakes after her tweet. In the replies, many of them called her a hypocrite, as she remained mic'd for a conversation Eva Marcille specifically asked her to keep private during Season 11.

Leakes has been a presence on RHOA show since its debut in 2008. After appearing in the first seven seasons, she was a guest in Season 8 and skipped Season 9 before her Season 10 return.

Season 12 is currently airing Sundays on Bravo.