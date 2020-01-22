Wendy Williams got to the studio nice and early on Wednesday, so she could have time for "a little breakfast procedure" before going on the air.

With her own doctor, Dr. Marion Shapiro, appearing as a guest on the show today, Williams put her to work -- and showed footage of herself going under the needle as the episode aired.

"Let me tell you what happened behind the scenes today. This morning I got here at 6:30 for a little breakfast procedure," she explained during her Hot Topics segment.

"My doctor is here, yes honey, she's sharpening my jaw. She's sharpening my jaw line, she's giving me a little cheekbone from the back," Wendy said, as video of her getting injectables was shown. "My doctor is in the building right now and I've been dealing with her for more years than this show was invented."

Williams, who has been very open in the past about getting breast implants and a tummy tuck, is clearly a proponent of cosmetic enhancements. "If you see something, do something," she told her audience, "Don't just assume that your skin don't crack. Everybody's doing something."

While she is happy to get a little work done on her face, Wendy said that from the "neck down, I'm done" ... for now. "Reduction, I'll get it when I'm ready," she added, "Right now, I still like them."

She also said she's never gotten a facelift.

"[Dr. Shapiro] gave me some good old sharpened jawline and some glow," Wendy continued. "And my crew, all the guys behind the camera were like, 'Ooh, ahh'! They were turning around like girls. Beauty is pain. This was only 4 hours ago. I feel like I'm 35."

Check out the results below:

Fox