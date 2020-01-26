The 2020 Grammys Awards are underway!

Hosted by Alicia Keys, music's biggest night will be honoring the best of the best in the industry from the past year.

Lizzo leads the pack going into Sunday night's awards show, which is airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The "Truth Hurts" singer is up for eight nominations including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are up for six noms, with Ariana Grande close behind with five. R&B singer, H.E.R., who took home Grammys last year, is up for four.

AND THE WINNERS ARE...

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Bon Iver, "Hey Ma"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lil Nas X, "Old Town Road"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Post Malone, "Sunflower"

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Bon Iver, "i,i"

Lana Del Rey, "Norman F--king Rockwell!"

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go"

H.E.R., "I Used to Know Her"

Lil Nas X, "7"

Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You"

Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga, "Always Remember Us This Way"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Brandi Carlile, "Bring My Flowers Now"

H.E.R., "Hard Place"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Lana Del Rey, "Norman Fucking Rockwell"

Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Love"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

BEST RAP ALBUM

Dreamville, "Revenge of the Dreamers III"

Meek Mill, "Championships"

21 Savage, "i am > i was"

Tyler, The Creator, "IGOR"

YBN Cordae, "The Lost Boy"

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

J. Cole, "Middle Child "

DaBaby, "Suge"

Dreamville, "Down Bad" [ft. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy]

Nipsey Hussle, "Racks in the Middle" [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]

Offset, "Clout" [ft. Cardi B]

BEST RAP/SUNG COLLABORATION

DJ Khaled, "Higher" [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Baby and Gunna, "Drip Too Hard"

Lil Nas X, "Panini"

Mustard, "Ballin" [ft. Roddy Ricch]

Young Thug, "The London" [ft. J. Cole and Travis Scott]

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, "Spirit"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Taylor Swift, "You Need to Calm Down"

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Ariana Grande & the Social House, "Boyfriend"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

WINNER: Lil Nas X. "Old Town Road" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lil Nas X. "Old Town Road" [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] Post Malone, "Sunflower" [ft. Swae Lee]

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Beyoncé, "The Lion King: The Gift"

WINNER: Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Billie Eilish, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Ed Sheeran, "No.6 Collaborations Project"

Taylor Swift, "Lover"

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Andrea Bocelli, "Sì"

Michael Bublé, "Love" (Deluxe Edition)

WINNER: Elvis Costello & The Imposters, "Look Now"

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, "Look Now" John Legend, "A Legendary Christmas"

Barbra Streisand, "Walls"

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Daniel Caesar, "Love Again" [ft. Brandy]

H.E.R., "Couldn't Been Her" [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Lizzo, "Exactly How I Feel" [ft. Gucci Mane]

Lucky Daye, "Roll Some Mo"

WINNER: Anderson .Paak, "Come Home" [ft. Andre 3000]

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Bj the Chicago Kid, "Time Today"

India.Arie, "Steady Love"

WINNER: Lizzo, "Jerome"

Lizzo, "Jerome" Lucky Daye, "Real Games"

PJ Morton, "Built for Love" [ft. Jazmine Sullivan]

BEST R&B SONG

H.E.R, "Could've Been" [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Emily King, "Look At Me Now"

Chris Brown, "No Guidance" [ft. Drake]

Lucky Daye, "Roll Some Mo"

WINNER: PJ Morton, "Say So" [ft. JoJo]

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Steve Lacy, "Apollo XXI"

WINNER: Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You"

Lizzo, "Cuz I Love You" Georgia Anne Muldrow, "Overload"

Nao, "Saturn"

Jessie Reyez, "Being Human in Public"

BEST R&B ALBUM

BJ the Chicago Kid, "1123"

Lucy Daye, "Painted"

Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"

PJ Morton, "Paul"

WINNER: Anderson .Paak, "Ventura"

BEST DANCE RECORDING

Bonobo, "Linked"

*WinnER:** The Chemical Brothers, "Got to Keep On"

Medusa, "Piece of Your Heart" [ft. Goodboys]

RÜFÜS DU SOL, "Underwater"

Skrillex and Boys Noize, "Midnight Hour" [ft. Ty Dolla $ign]

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Apparat, "LP5"

WINNER: The Chemical Brothers, "No Geography"

The Chemical Brothers, "No Geography" Flume, "Hi This Is Flume" (Mixtape)

RÜFÜS DU SOL, "Solace"

Tyco, "Weather"

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

Madonna, "I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)

Miley Cyrus, "Mother's Daughter" (Wuki Remix)

Jorja Smith, "The One" (High Contrast Remix)

Mild Minds, "Swim" (Ford. Remix)

Maria Davidson, "Work It" (Soulwax Remix)

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Bones UK, "Pretty Waste"

WINNER: Gary Clark Jr., "This Land"

Gary Clark Jr., "This Land" Brittany Howard, "History Repeats"

Karen O & Danger Mouse, "Woman"

Rival Sons, "Too Bad"

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

Candlemass, "Astorolus: The Great Octopus" [ft. Tony Iommi]

Death Angel, "Humanicide"

I Prevail, "Bow Down"

Killswitch Engage, "Unleashed"

WINNER: Tool, "7empest"

BEST ROCK SONG

Tool, "Fear Inoculum"

The 1975, "Give Yourself a Try"

Vampire Weekend, "Harmony Hall"

Brittany Howard, "History Repeats"

WINNER: Gary Clark Jr., "This Land"

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Bring Me the Horizon, "amo"

WINNER: Cage the Elephant, "Social Cues"

Cage the Elephant, "Social Cues" The Cranberries, "In the End"

I Prevail, "Trauma"

Rival Sons, "Feral Roots"

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Big Thief, "U.F.O.F."

James Blake, "Assume Form"

Bon Iver, "i,i"

WINNER: Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride"

Vampire Weekend, "Father of the Bride" Thom Yorke, "Anima"

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Tyler Childers, "All Your'n"

Ashley McBryde, "Girl Goin' Nowhere"

Willie Nelson, "Ride Me Back Home"

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, "Brand New Man"

Brothers Osborne, "I Don't Remember Me" (Before You)

Dan & Shay, "Speechless"

Little Big Town, "The Daughters"

Maren Morris ft. Brandi Carlile, "Common"

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"

Ashley Mcbryde, "Girl Going Nowhere"

Miranda Lambert, "It All Comes Out In The Wash"

Eric Church, "Some of It"

Dan + Shay, "Speechless"

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Eric Church, "Desperate Man"

Reba McEntire, "Stronger Than The Truth"

Pistol Annies, "Interstate Gospel"

Thomas Rhett, "Center Point Road"

Tanya Tucker, "While I'm Livin'"

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Sara Bareilles, "Saint Honesty"

Sara Bareilles, "Saint Honesty" Calexico and Iron & Wine, "Father Mountain"

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, "I'm On My Way"

I'm With Her, "Call My Name"

Yola, "Faraway Look"

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

"Black Myself"

WINNER: "Call My Name"

"Call My Name" "Crossing To Jerusalem"

"Faraway Look"

"I Don't Wanna Ride The Nails No More"

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Calexico and Iron & Wine, "Years To Burn"

Madison Cunninghum, "Who Are You Now"

J.S. Ondara, "Tales of America"

Yola, "Walk Through Fire"

WINNER: Keb' Mo, "Oklahoma"

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Various Artists, "The Lion King: The Songs"

Various Artists, Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Various Artists, "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Alan Silvestri, "Avengers: Endgame"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Chernobyl"

Ramin Djawadi, "Game of Thrones: Season 8"

Hans Zimmer, "The Lion King"

Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"

BEST WRITTEN SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Chris Stapleton, "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy"

Dolly Parton and Linda Perry, "Girl in the Movies"

WINNER: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version)

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, "I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) Beyoncé, "Spirit"

Thom Yorke, "Suspirium"

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

The Chemical Brothers, "We've Got to Try"

Gary Clark Jr., "This Land"

FKA Twigs, "Cellophane"

WINNER: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Official Movie)

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Official Movie) Tove Lo, "Glad He's Gone"

BEST MUSIC FILM

WINNER: Beyoncé, "Homecoming"

Beyoncé, "Homecoming" David Crosby, "Remember My Name"

Miles Davis, "Birth of the Cool"

Various Artists, "Shangri-La"

Thom Yorke, "Anima"

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Jim Gaffigan, "Quality Time"

Ellen DeGeneres, "Relatable"

Aziz Ansari, "Right Now"

Trevor Noah, "Son of Patricia"

Dave Chapelle, "Sticks and Stones"

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

-

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations"

WINNER: "Hadestown"

"Hadestown" "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

"The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child -- In Four Contemporary Suites"

"Oklahoma"

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

WINNER: Finneas

Finneas Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Ricky Reed

