Donald Trump DNA Sample Sought By Lawyers of Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll

E. Jean Carroll's lawyers have served notice to Donald Trump requesting a DNA sample.

They wish to test it against a sample found on a dress worn by the columnist on the day she claims she was raped by the President in the mid 1990s.

"The dress has been tested. We have the results," the 76-year-old tweeted on Thursday. "My attorney @kaplanrobbie has served notice to @realDonaldTrump's attorney to submit a sample of Trump's DNA."

She added in a statement to AP: "Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character."

Carroll went public with the accusation in June of last year, when an excerpt from her book "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal" was published in The Cut.

She claimed she ran into Trump — who was still married to second wife Marla Maples at the time — at Bergdorf's department store in 1995 or 1996, where he had asked her to help him pick out a gift for an unnamed woman. After he asked her to try on lingerie to see how it looked on her, she claims they walked to a changing room where she had planned to tell him to try it on over his suit as a joke.

"The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips," Carroll wrote.

The dress has been tested. We have the results. My attorney @kaplanrobbie has served notice to @realDonaldTrump's attorney to submit a sample of Trump's DNA.https://t.co/iIM6kQZxuX — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) January 30, 2020

"I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again," she continued to claim. "He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights."

"I am astonished by what I’m about to write: I keep laughing. The next moment, still wearing correct business attire, shirt, tie, suit jacket, overcoat, he opens the overcoat, unzips his pants, and, forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me," she alleged.

She said the whole episode lasted no more than three minutes, and she did "not believe he ejaculated".

Two of Carroll's unnamed friends confirmed she told them about the incident at the time. She said one told her "He raped you" and pleaded with her to report the alleged incident to the police, while the other warned: "Tell no one. Forget it! He has 200 lawyers. He'll bury you."

The black wool Donna Karan coatdress she wore on that day, she claimed in her writing, had hung on the back of her closet door, unworn and unlaundered since that evening.

President Trump issued a statement afterwards denying the accusation, claiming Carroll was just trying to sell books. He claimed there was no evidence, and said such "false accusations" diminish the severity of real assault.

He also claimed never to have met Carroll, despite the original article containing a picture of them together years before the alleged incident.

"Regarding the 'story' by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I've never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book—that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section," he said.

"Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda — like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It's just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news — it's an epidemic."

"Ms. Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened."

"False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms."

"If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible. The world should know what’s really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations."

According to the notice provided by Carroll's lawyers, the POTUS has been requested to give a sample on March 2 in Washington.

