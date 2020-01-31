Owen Wilson has joined the cast of "Loki," a Marvel streaming series for Disney+.

Although details of his role are being kept under wraps, Wilson will be starring alongside Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, reprising his role from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2011's "Thor."

The 51-year-old actor is best known for his work in Wes Anderson films such as "The Royal Tenenbaums," "The Darjeeling Limited," and "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," and broad comedies like "Zoolander" and "Wedding Crashers." He was also nominated for an Oscar alongside Anderson for their "The Royal Tenenbaums" screenplay in 2002.

"Loki" will focus on the adventures of the mischievous adopted brother of Thor as he shows up "throughout human history as an unlikely influencer on historical events," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The demi-god was last seen teleporting away using the Tesseract when the Avengers went back in time to visit 2012 New York City in "Avengers: Endgame."

Production has already begun with the series expected to drop in the beginning of 2021.

Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige has confirmed the streaming show will tie directly in with the theatrical release of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" due May 7, 2021.

Feige also announced the other small screen outings for the Marvel universe will relate to their big screen counterparts.

"These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It's a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore," he told Variety in April of 2019.

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter below, including Tom impersonating Owen as Loki. As Owen would say, "Wow."

Tom Hiddleston Explains Owen Wilson Impression as Loki pic.twitter.com/kYX5YMg3jr — Marsini 👏😂🎈 (@marianatmel) January 31, 2020

Owen Wilson was cast in the 'Loki' Disney+ series, but we still like him for Chewbacca pic.twitter.com/Z322ivtsrP — Screen Junkies (@screenjunkies) January 31, 2020

Owen Wilson is in the Loki Series so maybe it’s actually just a Midnight in Paris remake but instead of artists it’s Norse Gods #loki pic.twitter.com/pyy2cQvYd1 — Jona (@anotherlokigirl) January 31, 2020

Glad to see the real reason why Owen Wilson is trending! I got scared! #theycomeinthrees pic.twitter.com/Yzol5DTHtI — I Am Jack’s ... (@IAmJacksFeed) January 31, 2020

me looking through my asgard related comics trying to figure out who the fuck owen wilson could be: pic.twitter.com/y0mtWck1y7 — siân into mystery 🇪🇺 (@sianofhel) January 31, 2020

