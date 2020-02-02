While millions of viewers tuned into the Super Bowl to watch the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, one thing that's sure to have people talking all week is Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime performance.

The pair hit the stage on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a dual performance celebrating women and the Latino community, as this is the first time two Latina women -- J.Lo is Puerto Rican, Shakira is Colombian -- have headlined the 12-minute show. It was also the first halftime show produced by Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

Rocking a short sparkly red mini from Dundas, Shakira kicked off the performance with "She Wolf," flanked by an army of dancers, before she picked up a guitar and rocked out to "Empire." The singer then tied herself up with a giant rope before launching into "Whenever, Wherever", before Bad Bunny joined her on stage to do a little "I Like It."

It was then time for her to really shake her body to "Hips Don't Lie," as fireworks went off to the beat.

J.Lo -- rocking Versace -- then entered on a pole, ripped off her dress and roared into "Jenny from the Block," before she was surrounded by male backup dancers with canes and leather skirts who joined her for "Get Right." She then got back up on the pole and pulled off some very impressive "Hustlers" moves as the green lasers turned on to launch her into "Waiting for Tonight."

That was followed by dance breaks to "Booty" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing," before she got back on the mic for "On the floor." Her daughter Emme then began singing "Let's Get Loud" as a troupe of young female dancers joined them on stage, with Shakira on the drums. The two women then danced together, had separate dance breaks with their dancers and joined each other to bring it all home.

Here's what else Hollywood is saying about the performance in general (we'll update as more come in):

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun!



I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

My sis @JLo KILLING HALFTIME!!! Dope... — Ja Rule (@jarule) February 3, 2020

pic.twitter.com/mBKHuGEUHc — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 3, 2020

ALRIGHT!!!!!! now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance!!!!!! STUNNING- WE LOOOOOOOOVED IT! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira and the whole ensemble AND CREW !!!!!! -KU #SuperBowlLIV — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) February 3, 2020

I have officially passed away. @JLo is the hottest woman alive. Dead. Dead. Dead. #SuperBowl — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) February 3, 2020

They are having fun!!!! Yesssssss!!! That was a halftime show!!!!!! Wow! Wow! Wow!!!! Their energy just gave me energy!!! Fan girling for sure!!! #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

How special to have this moment with your daughter? #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

Shakira and J Lo both did incredible in their performances in my opinion! But can we talk about how both of these women do not age whatsoever! I am captivated by there dancing and their stage performances. Wow!! Congratulations #SuperBowl — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 3, 2020

OMGGGGGG @JLo looks soooooo beyond beautiful! 🔥 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

OMG @shakira !!!!! she looks so beautiful! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

This bad ass woman is holding it down for all of us ladies!!! @JLo is Killin it! #SuperBowl2020 — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) February 3, 2020

That was AMAZING!!! — Justin Tranter (@justtranter) February 3, 2020

Omg i danced with them all the way through. Omg fuck yaaaaaaa — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 3, 2020

Fucking amazing halftime show #SuperBowlLIV — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) February 3, 2020

What’s more American than seeing this country’s immigrant culture featured on stage in the Super Bowl halftime show? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 3, 2020

If after watching this half-time show, you’re against immigration and think Latinos are invaders......go to boring, rhythm-less hell. Really.



Hispanics are Americans and Make America Great.

Deal with it! 🔥 🇺🇸 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 3, 2020

JLO singing on stage with her daughter just made me start crying? SPECIAL MOM AND DAUGHTER MOMENTS AND MEMORIES ❤️❤️❤️ — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) February 3, 2020

Omg as if @JLo wasn’t enough her baby girl is singing 😍😍😍 — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) February 3, 2020