See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show -- And What Twitter's Saying About It
"Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!!" exclaimed Lady Gaga.

While millions of viewers tuned into the Super Bowl to watch the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, one thing that's sure to have people talking all week is Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime performance.

The pair hit the stage on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a dual performance celebrating women and the Latino community, as this is the first time two Latina women -- J.Lo is Puerto Rican, Shakira is Colombian -- have headlined the 12-minute show. It was also the first halftime show produced by Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

Rocking a short sparkly red mini from Dundas, Shakira kicked off the performance with "She Wolf," flanked by an army of dancers, before she picked up a guitar and rocked out to "Empire." The singer then tied herself up with a giant rope before launching into "Whenever, Wherever", before Bad Bunny joined her on stage to do a little "I Like It."

It was then time for her to really shake her body to "Hips Don't Lie," as fireworks went off to the beat.

J.Lo -- rocking Versace -- then entered on a pole, ripped off her dress and roared into "Jenny from the Block," before she was surrounded by male backup dancers with canes and leather skirts who joined her for "Get Right." She then got back up on the pole and pulled off some very impressive "Hustlers" moves as the green lasers turned on to launch her into "Waiting for Tonight."

That was followed by dance breaks to "Booty" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing," before she got back on the mic for "On the floor." Her daughter Emme then began singing "Let's Get Loud" as a troupe of young female dancers joined them on stage, with Shakira on the drums. The two women then danced together, had separate dance breaks with their dancers and joined each other to bring it all home.

Here's what else Hollywood is saying about the performance in general (we'll update as more come in):

