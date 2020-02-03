One person has been killed and five others injured in a shooting aboard a Greyhound Bus.

The San Francisco-bound bus had departed Los Angeles at 12.30AM on Monday morning when around an hour into the journey, a passenger opened fire.

The bus was traveling north on the 5 Freeway with around 40 people on board through the Lebec area when the shooting occurred, as police received multiple 911 calls from panicked passengers.

The driver pulled over onto the hard shoulder, and managed to persuade the gunman to get off the vehicle; he exited, leaving the weapon behind.

The bus then drove off to the nearby Valero gas station to stop and get help for the injured passengers.

One female passenger died at the scene. Five others were rushed to hospital; police have yet to give updates on their conditions.

The suspect was found by officers near the location he was dropped off, and was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators are currently trying to establish a motive.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Brian Pennings said the shooting aboard a Greyhound was "extremely rare". "In my career I'm not aware of this ever happening," he said, per ABC News.

However there have been high profile knife attacks aboard Greyhound buses previously. In 2008, 22-year-old Canadian man Tim McLean was stabbed, beheaded and partially eaten by 40-year-old Vincent Weiguang Li. Li was later found not criminally responsible and released six years later.

In October of 2001, just weeks after the 9/11 attacks, seven people died aboard a Greyhound bus traveling from Chicago to Orlando, Florida, when Croatian passenger Damir Igrić slashed the drivers throat, before steering the vehicle into oncoming traffic.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.