The Academy Tweets and Deletes Oscars 'Predictions'
The list included "Parasite" for Best Picture, Sam Mendes for Best Director for "1917" and "Jojo Rabbit" for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Academy's new social media tool to get fans involved has kinda backfired.

On Monday afternoon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Twitter account unveiled their online fan event where cinephiles can share their predictions ahead of Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

A little over an hour later, however, the organization appeared to tweet out -- and then later deleted -- their "predictions," which turned film Twitter into a frenzy as many wondered if it was the official list of winners.

After removing the tweet, the Academy said the list was due to a "brief issue" on Twitter and reassured the winners were not from the organization. "We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have!," the tweet read. "A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account. They didn't. This error is now resolved. And we'll reveal our picks on Sunday."

Although the film academy had deleted the list of not-their predicted winners, many Twitter users were able to screenshot the original tweet. The list included "Parasite" for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film, Sam Mendes for Best Director for "1917" and "Jojo Rabbit" for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Also featured on the list were predicted shoe-in winners, including Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor, Renee Zellweger for Best Actress, and Brad Pitt and Laura Dern in the supporting categories. All four actors have won the Golden Globe, the SAG Award and the Critics Choice in their respective categories.

The 92nd Academy Awards air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 8pm ET on ABC.

