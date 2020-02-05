Joe Gorga finally told Teresa Giudice how he's always felt about her marriage to Joe Giudice.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Teresa had a candid conversation with her brother after she and the girls got back from visiting Joe in the ICE facility.

"I'm so f--king drained. Like, today, Joe said the craziest shit today. I can't," Tre said as she made her brother a cup of tea. "He said to me, 'I just want you to know I feel nothing for you.' He told me, he's like, 'Go find somebody else. I won't even be mad.'"

These comments come after Joe Giudice told Teresa over the phone in previous episodes that he didn't want to marry her in the first place and that no one man would want to date her because of her baggage.

Joe Gorga was taken aback but not shocked, asking his sister, "If he's saying all these negative things to you, why don't you just move on in your life?"

She sighed and looked off to the side. "No, I'm serious," Joe said sternly. "Gia just said, 'I don't care if you guys are together."

Teresa replied, "Maybe 'cause she feels it. Like, we bicker. And I don't want the kids to live through that, you know? I don't know."

Finally, Joe blurted out, "You wanna know the truth? I never really thought you guys had a good relationship. I just didn't see him treating you the way you should've been treated."

Teresa scoffed and said, "Thanks for telling me now," as Joe reminded her he's never gotten involved in her marriage. "I'm just telling you now because you're in this situation," he explained. "You gotta get happy in life, you know what I mean? I don't know what you're doing." Teresa sighed and said she didn't know, either.

In a later confessional, Joe Gorga continued to go in on his brother-in-law. "Joe's always gonna be arrogant," he said. "He's rough, he's tough. He doesn't know how to open up and be a man. You know what a man is? When he can look at you and say, 'I love you. You're amazing. You're beautiful.' That's a f--king man."

Fast-forward to Margaret Josephs' big party to celebrate the 20th anniversary of starting her company. She invited all the women, who were still on pins and needles after their explosive Hamptons trip, as well as their husbands.

If you recall, Jennifer left early because she got into a nearly physical altercation with Melissa Gorga over a disagreement about spending habits. This was all after Jennifer called Jackie Goldschneider cheap for serving pizza at her sons' birthday party.

Jennifer went into the party with good intentions, but her attempt at apologizing to Jackie went south. She also barely said hi to Melissa, which didn't sit well with the latter.

So while the women were trying to keep it together and not ruin Margaret's big day, Joe Gorga decided to defend his wife's honor by bringing the plate-throwing incident to Jennifer's husband's attention.

"What the f--k is up with your wife, man?" he asked Bill Aydin in front of the other husbands. "We're talking about Jen disrespecting my wife, throwing f--king food. Last time, she threw a glass at her!" (This is true. It happened last season, also at a restaurant.)

"Normally, she's calm," Bill defended, "but if Melissa disses her, it's f--king hard for me to hold her back."

"You gotta straighten your wife out. The word is out that you gotta bang her more," Joe said. "She's sexually frustrated. You gotta give her more!"

Annoyed by the conversation, Bill walked away and went over to his wife. "Where you goin', doc?!" Gorga shouted, telling the others he was simply speaking "the truth."

All the women and their men will be heading to the Jersey Shore next week, and we can't wait.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

