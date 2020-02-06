Teresa Giudice says she wasn't bothered by those photos of estranged husband Joe Giudice living it up in Mexico with a gaggle of bikini-clad girls.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star was asked about her reaction to the pictures, obtained two weeks ago by TMZ, when she stopped by "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday night.

At the tail end of Andy Cohen's plethora of questions pertaining to the images was: "Do you know any of these women?"

"No," Teresa said, before claiming she "was happy for him. I was, yeah. And I was totally fine with it. I'm not jealous. And I made it okay with our daughters, 'cause at first, Milania saw it. And Gia! They're like, 'Are you kidding me?!' And I was just like, 'Girls, it's fine.' I'm like, 'He's living his life.' And because I was fine with it, they were fine with it."

What's interesting is that Teresa's sister-in-law and "RHONJ" co-star, Melissa Gorga, told Andy just last week that she and husband Joe Gorga were sitting on the couch together when Teresa sent them both the link to the pictures. "I answered back, 'Who are these hoes?'" she told an elated Cohen. "And [Teresa] answered back, 'LOL.'"

Regarding Teresa's somewhat shocking conversation with her brother, which aired just before on "RHONJ," Teresa told Andy that was the first time Joe Gorga had ever expressed to her that he "never really thought [the Giudices] had a good relationship."

"We have our talks, but listen, [Joe Giudice] did treat me good, because otherwise I wouldn't have stayed married to him all those years," Teresa told Andy of their 20-year marriage. "And I have to say, the nastiest he ever was was on the show. He has like this whole macho attitude when he was being filmed, which I hated."

A caller then asked the mother of four how she and Joe were co-parenting while living on different continents.

"It's going great. It's going great," she said. "He's a great father. The girls adore him. And of course, I want the girls to adore him. We're doing the best we can, him being split from us."

Andy noted the girls would likely be spending their summers in Europe with their dad, which Teresa agreed would probably happen. She said she couldn't wait to feel like a "Jewish mom" who sends her kids to summer camp.

"The Jews are very aspirational for you, I'm finding," Andy noted, as Teresa laughed and said, "Yes! I love it."

Also, Teresa's guest for the evening was her "bunky" from prison! Unfortunately, cameras did not pan to the "ex-politician from Westchester" who was sitting in the audience, but Giudice had only good things to say about her.

"She was my roommate! She lived on the top; I was on the bottom. We had our own section," she told Cohen, who asked if she was in touch with anyone else from Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, where she served 11 months back in 2015 for her involvement in Joe's financial crimes.

"Pretty much just her," Tre said.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram