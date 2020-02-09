And the Oscar goes to...
Here are the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards.
Best Picture
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- WINNER: Parasite
Actor In a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress In a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Actor In a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Actress In a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Directing
- The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
- Joker, Todd Phillips
- 1917, Sam Mendes
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- WINNER: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- WINNER: 1917
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- WINNER: Parasite
Sound Editing
- WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- WINNER: 1917
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Production Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- WINNER: Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- Parasite
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- WINNER: 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- WINNER: Little Women
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
- WINNER: Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Original Score
- WINNER: Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
- I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
- WINNER: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
- I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
- Stand Up, Harriet
Documentary Feature
- WINNER: American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence
- WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Original Screenplay
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
- WINNER: Parasite
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman
- WINNER: Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- WINNER: Toy Story 4
Animated Short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- WINNER: Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Film Editing
- WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Live Action Short Film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- WINNER: The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- A Sister
