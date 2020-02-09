Award Shows By TooFab Staff |
Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List
And the Oscar goes to...

Here are the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards.

Best Picture

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • WINNER: Parasite

Actor In a Leading Role

  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress In a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor In a Supporting Role

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Actress In a Supporting Role

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Directing

  • The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
  • Joker, Todd Phillips
  • 1917, Sam Mendes
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
  • WINNER: Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Cinematography

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • WINNER: 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

International Feature Film

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • WINNER: Parasite

Sound Editing

  • WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • WINNER: 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Production Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • WINNER: Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Visual Effects

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • WINNER: 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume Design

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • WINNER: Little Women
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • WINNER: Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Original Score

  • WINNER: Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

  • I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
  • WINNER: (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman
  • I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
  • Stand Up, Harriet

Documentary Feature

  • WINNER: American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

  • In the Absence
  • WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Original Screenplay

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood
  • WINNER: Parasite

Adapted Screenplay

  • The Irishman
  • WINNER: Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Animated Feature Film

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • WINNER: Toy Story 4

Animated Short

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • WINNER: Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Film Editing

  • WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Parasite

Live Action Short Film

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • WINNER: The Neighbors' Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

