Brandi Glanville is preparing for war as this season's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion inches closer.

Following some serious drama with cast member Denise Richards -- who she may or may not have had an affair with -- Brandi tweeted about the upcoming Andy Cohen sit-down on Sunday night, letting her fans know "EVERYBODY" in the cast will be there, despite reports Richards has quit the show.

"Just so we're all aware nobody quit the show & EVERYBODYS going to the reunion & I mean everybody," the reality star told her followers, shooting down reports Denise walked away from the series.

"Apparently my life is about to be ruined," added Brandi. "Should be fun. Someone called in some lesbianic back up 💋"

The gossip train began earlier this month, when Daily Mail reported the two had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year. The report claimed Denise told Brandi she and husband Aaron Phypers were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and Aaron was "hurt" by the relationship.

According to the publication, after Denise was confronted about the "affair" during a cast trip in Rome, she "basically walked away from" the show. Richards' rep said the report was false.

Richards, however, has been MIA from group events with her costars and Lisa Rinna even called her out for missing filming an event at Dorit Kemsley's home back in December.

The day the bombshell report from the Daily Mail dropped, Glanville tweeted this:

When you want to respond but are not “allowed” to... pic.twitter.com/PKl5cgMWYx — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 9, 2020

While Denise has remained silent, Brandi has continued to tweet about the situation. "Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone," she wrote last week.

She later said she'd be willing to take a lie-detector test to prove she's telling the truth.

"I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im willing to take a lie detector test," said Brandi. "Let's be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!"

Richards has still been MIA from group activities and was nowhere to be see as Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and newcomer Sutton Stracke ventured to New York City last week to see Erika Jayne's Broadway debut in "Chicago."