An unsettling series of Instagram Stories posted by Annalise Mishler on Sunday night claim her boyfriend Chad Johnson had gotten into a drunken rage and punched a hole through her apartment wall.

"The Bachelorette" star told TooFab exclusively on Monday that it's likely all true — from the little he remembers.

The 32-year-old apologized for his behavior, claiming he relapsed after two months of not drinking, and things got ugly.

He claimed he completely blacked out and couldn't even remember being at his girlfriend's apartment, piecing together what happened from the Instagram Stories, as well as his bloodied hand.

"I had a little relapse... well I wouldn't call it a little relapse," he said. "Big relapse."

The reality star said he started drinking on Sunday, triggered by him and Mishler breaking up.

"I've been so stressed man, just sitting in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind. And to top it all off, the one person I'm closest to doesn't get me a lot of times" he said. "I just lost it."

"I don't remember actually seeing her," he said. "I drank to the point where I didn't even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story's word that I was there."

Johnson questioned why she put him on blast on the internet, asking why she didn't just show him the videos and tell him this was what was driving her away; but on her Insta Story, Mishler claimed this was not the first time.

Johnson was particularly upset at the "abuser" being branded on him by people online who watched the videos, insisting he never has — and never would — lay a hand on her, or anyone.

His "stupid decision" to turn back to the bottle was based on him wanting to "show her emotion," he said. "Show her you care — whether it's good or bad."

He accepted he needs professional help; while he talks to his therapist, he says he falls into the category of someone who "doesn't drink every day — but when I do drink I make terrible decisions."

"I screwed up 1000 percent," he added. "You can't take that kind of stuff back."

Part of Chad's anger clearly comes from his feelings towards his former Bachelor Nation employers; he claims he's been lied to, ghosted, bullshitted by the show's producers, and others he's worked with.

"They put me on a show four years ago, blow me up out of nowhere, and then f--kin throw me in the trash can?" he said. "Some of the people come into this career and suck the d--ks of them, basically. I mean, look at Tyler Cameron! They got a show about him f--king like building dog houses? What the f--k does that even mean? Doesn't make any sense."

"People have made so much money off of me. How much money have I made off of me? Nothing," he added.

"I just feel like I'm being portrayed in a crazy light," he continued, accusing the show's famed leaker Reality Steve for pushing false narratives.

Johnson concluded with an apology: "I'm super sorry to any girl that has seen my girlfriend's story; to any girl that has watched that and felt that emotion that triggers all these bad emotions to people, of the bad things that they've had happen. I am sorry. I never meant to make anybody think all of these things. I'm just sorry for my actions."

Chad was initially booked to talk to TooFab on Monday to promote his participation in an upcoming charity boxing event, "Battle of the Bachelors", when the news broke about the incident the night before. It is unclear if he will still fight on the card.

The event, hosted by alums Corinne Olympios and Josh Murray and counting Robbie Hayes among the fighters, takes place on April 23 at the Commerce Casino in California.

