"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is moving nights when Season 18 premieres next month, but the show's not leaving the explosive family feuds behind when it does.

E! dropped a teaser on Tuesday announcing the reality show's shift from Sundays to Thursdays going forward -- and it looks like it's, once again, Kourtney Kardashian against the world.

The sneak peek begins with Khloe Kardashian asking her sister about her "bad attitude." Kourt hits back -- saying, "Don't involve yourself in business that is not yours" -- before Khloe claps back too, telling her, "Then don't talk about it in front of me!"

Kendall Jenner also seems frustrated with someone, saying they "can't sit back and be like, alright, I was wrong," before Kourtney and Kim really get into it.

"You've nothing to say?" Kourtney shouts at her sister, throwing some kind of beverage at her and appearing to push her to the ground. "Don't ever come at me like that!" Kim demands, getting physical in return.

We'll see just how real this fight is between them when the episodes finally airs, but this is hardly the first time Kourtney has been at odds with her siblings in recent years on the show. In November, she even said she'd be taking a step back from her KUWTK appearances, but was not quitting.

See it all play out when Season 19 premieres Thursday, March 26 on E!