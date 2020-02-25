Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell took a ride on the wild side while covering CR Fashion Book in a "fantasy biker gang" themed photoshoot.

In the fashion magazine's upcoming "Power" issue, the three powerhouses opened up about fame, activism, social media and more as they posed on Harley Davidson motorcycles in leather biker jackets and chic all-black ensembles while donning '60-inspired hair and makeup.

Kim, 39 -- whose appearance on the cover ties into the promotion for her upcoming Oxygen documentary "Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project" -- spoke about how being a mom inspired her work in prison reform. The "KUWTK" star shares kids North, 6, Saint, 4, Chi, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, with husband Kanye West.

"My evolution on this is probably some combination of growing up, getting married, having kids, and my life being so different than what it was when I was starting out," she told the magazine. "Now, I feel like I have a duty to myself and to my children more than the public and I want to be a good role model for my kids."

"I'm raising four black kids in this society and our system is so discriminatory against black and brown people. I want to do as much as I can to make their lives easier," she continued. "I never knew much about the system until I started to dig in, and once I learned and saw how many things were wrong, I really couldn't stop."

Kim also explained why she lobbied President Donald Trump to grant freedom for Alice Marie Johnson back in 2018. According to the KKW beauty founder, she believed Trump's daughter Ivanka would be understanding since Johnson is a fellow mother.

"Alice [Marie Johnson] is a mother of five and has siblings. I thought maybe Ivanka Trump would understand," Kim said. "Through Ivanka and her husband, Jared, I was able to connect with the president."

"Everyone told me I would ruin my career if I went to the White House, but that doesn't mean anything to me. My reputation over someone's life? That didn't make any sense," she continued, adding, "People talk shit all day long: I felt confident that I could handle a news story that would cycle for a day or a week, tops. But the chance to change someone's life? Backing out was not an option for me."

Speaking on how she balances it all -- law school, motherhood, KKW beauty, SKIMS and a reality show -- Kim said, "I think that if you really stay focused you can do it all, and I don't ever plan on slowing down. I don't want to! I love running my business and doing everything I’m doing, but I love this the most."

During Cher's portion of the cover story, the icon expressed how she "never expected" to still be at the top of her career at 73 years old.

"I can still put on my show. It might not be as great as it was five years ago, but it's still pretty damn good," she explained. "But somehow at this age, I'm still really famous. I never expected it, really. Now when I go on stage, I see such different groupings: really old people beside really young children. That's something really special. I know that I still make people happy, and that's my gift."

The "Believe" singer, an outspoken feminist, also spoke about social media and standing up for causes she believes in.

"I hate selfies. People ask me all the time for them, and I almost always say no -- except for Naomi [Campbell]," Cher said. "I like Twitter, because I like to say what I think and I don't have to worry about that kind of thing. Sometimes I get my ass kicked on Twitter, but I still speak my mind."

"I'm not a pacifist... Don't f--k with me," she added. "But also, I'm very gentle and very loving and I have a really good moral compass."

Similarly, Naomi spoke about her activism and philanthropic work. The 49-year-old supermodel, who is the founder of Fashion for Relief, opened up about her commitment to HIV/AIDs research.

According to Naomi, she was first inspired to get involved with the cause when fashion stylist, Ray Petri, was one of the first people she knew who was diagnosed with the disease.

"What struck me the most about his sickness, especially the end of it, was how poorly others treated him," she said. "Since then, I've been a supporter of AIDS research and finding a cure. It's something I still fight for today. It's been nearly two and a half decades. I do believe that there is a cure."

"I'm not the type of person to disappear when someone's down; that's when I'm there the most," she added. "Anyone who knows me knows that."

The "Power" issue of CR Fashion Book hits newsstands March 12.

