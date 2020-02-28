News By TooFab Staff |
Video of Mom Who Forgot Kids While Dropping Kids To School Goes Viral
"Where are my kids?"

As any parent knows, there is nothing more hectic in life than the morning school run.

Things are frequently left behind, such as the kids' homework, the kids' lunches, the kids' backpacks... or in this woman's case: the kids.

A video of the unknown mom has gone viral after she filmed the moment she realized she was half way to school without any children in the car.

"They're not in the car! I'm driving to school without my kids!" she wails in hysterics of laughter. "I am taking the kids to school and I don’t even have 'em in the car... I have to go back and pick them up! I can't believe it - I left my kids!"

The woman can barely talk as she cracks up in fits of infectious giggles, panning from her mortified face to the very empty car.

"I was supposed to go to school and I got in the car and left.... Oh my God I'm such an idiot! I was half asleep this morning. Where are my kids?"

The clip, uploaded by Twitter user @torrespriss, has been viewed more than 4 million times.

And when one follower asked: "Okay but i need the video where she records there reaction coming back to get em" — that's exactly what they got.

A second clip showed her two sons standing incredulously in the driveway — as their mom continued to crack up uncontrollably inside the car.

