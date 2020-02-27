Watch Pussycat Dolls Embarrassing Flub During Live UK Show

The Pussycat Dolls performed their new single "React" on Wednesday night... eventually.

The fivesome were supposed to sing the track live on the UK's One Show, but things didn't go quite according to plan.

Front and center Nicole Scherzinger, flanked on either side by Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar, stood on the stage with legs apart and backs to the audience, ready to launch into one of their trademark provocatively choreographed routines.

"Now performing their new single 'React' — it's the Pussycat Dolls!" announced host Matt Baker, to roars of approval from the crowd.

The opening bars came and went, but neither girl moved a muscle.

Then, Nicole's faint voice could be heard singing the opening lines... but the lead singer still hadn't flinched.

As the music continued to play, the group could be seen throwing confused side glances at each other, as they stood in awkward silence while the song carried on without them.

After a full painful 27 seconds of absolutely nothing, Baker saved the day by re-announcing — with a slight giggle detected in his voice — "It's the Pussycat Dolls!"

The music restarted, and this time whatever audio problems plagued the first version were then corrected: the girls spun exactly on cue, and sailed through the second time like the pros they are.

Twitter lit up with claims the Dolls had been caught miming; but as Nicole's clear vocals on version two proved, she was merely singing over a backing track — which is commonplace for live performances — and they had simply missed their audio cues first time round.

Nevertheless, it was pretty funny to watch the famously limber Pussycats frozen in place for a TV eternity.

