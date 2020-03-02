NeNe Leakes didn't appear too shook up for Kenya Moore after Sunday's episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta" chronicled the end of her marriage to Marc Daly.

Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" after the episode, Leakes feigned sympathy for her costar after Andy Cohen showed some of the bickering that went down between Kenya and Marc leading up to a charity event.

"I guess it was sad," she said, as she sipped on champagne.

Cohen then showed more footage from the event, in which Daly said he hated everything that came with being married to the reality star and proceeded to unload on Bravo production.

"Tell them that's it. They can't film forever. Tell them they got to wrap it," he said to producers. "Don't tell me I got it. I'm giving you five minutes and then I'm gonna take care of it. If I come back down here it's going to be ugly. I don't give an F. End it. They're never gonna see me again after the event."

Again, NeNe was unmoved.

"It's really hard to feel sorry for someone that does things to other people's marriages and relationships," Leakes continued. "She's done it to Phaedra, she's done it to Tanya, she's done it to me, so it's really hard to feel sorry, it's almost like, well, karma's a bitch."

Leakes has been going at it with Moore all season on the show and even had to be physically restrained during one explosive fight. This season, Kenya also brought a woman on who claimed Tanya Sam's longtime fiancé hit on another woman who owns a cookie shop. As for Phaedra Parks, Moore accused Phaedra of cheating on Apollo Nida ... and was accused herself of sexting him.

Later on WWHL, NeNe was asked whether there was anyone in the cast she'd love to get rid of. Putting on a more diplomatic tone, she said she thought "these girls are great for the show, in their own way" -- despite how she may personally feel about any of them. She added that she would love to bring Kim Zolciak back though, "because she's an OG and I'm always here for the OGs."

Leakes' answer echoed what Eva Marcille said about NeNe possibly leaving when she appeared on Wendy Williams last week. "I'd hate that," said Eva, "I don't think it would be good for the show. NeNe is great for the show. She just is. She's beloved. It's a reciprocated situation, everyone wins. The fans would lose if she wasn't there. Even those that you hate, you love to hate them, you still want to see them. Even those that are not the biggest NeNe fans, you still want to be mad."

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs Sundays on Bravo.