Television By TooFab Staff |
Queer Eye's Tan France Is Way Too Smart for American Games -- Or He's Just Really, Really Bad
View Photos
NBC
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Rock Head-to-Toe Latex at Paris Fashion Week

The fashion guru partners with Jimmy Fallon against Kevin Bacon and Tariq Trotter and manages to take a very simple game to a whole new level of absurdity.

When it comes to fashion, "Queer Eye's" Tan France is at the top of his game, but when it comes to Password, he might just be at the bottom. Luckily, he had the most competitive man in late night, Jimmy Fallon, as his partner to help move things along.

The two partnered up against Kevin Bacon and Tariq Trotter of The Roots for what should have been a pretty straightforward game on "The Tonight Show" Tuesday, but thanks to Tan overthinking every possible answer and clue, things quickly veered into the hilarious. And we kept on laughing when he and Jimmy got one right quickly because of his hilarious quick take.

Jonathan Van Ness Slays as First Non-Female Cosmopolitan UK Cover Star Since 1984

View Story

"Of course the gays got--" he began, before looking at Jimmy and correcting, "The gay got that." The word they were trying to figure out was "Madonna."

We'll give Kevin props for a great guess when Tariq went with "virgin" as his clue. Kevin guessed "Mary." But when that was wrong and Tan tossed "vogue" onto the fire, there was really only one answer. He even sang the word, though he could have tossed in a classic pose to really sell it.

Kevin did that on the quickest answer of the night when he got Tariq to say the word "tuxedo" simply by grabbing his lapels and saying "formal."

"Tan would have said 'attire,'" Tariq joked, having seen how Tan's mind works. Brilliantly, Tan quickly shot back, "I was literally thinking 'attire.'" Had he said it, it would have been an absolute disaster.

Why Martha Stewart Called Out Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski on Instagram

View Story

Tan completely lost Jimmy when he tried to cite the British show "Robot Wars" by using the second word to try and get Jimmy to say the first, but that was way out of left field and a clear cultural divide. Jimmy thought of "Closet Wars."

But as bad as he was at giving clues, that was nothing to how he did at interpreting clues to try and come up with the answer. If the clue is "scampi," there's really only one answer that comes to mind, right?

Is that answer "crustacean"? The entire panel, and Steve Higgins as host, absolutely lost it with that one. "Oh, the old overthought," Steve said as he tossed it over to Kevin and Tariq, who easily knew the answer.

Tan France on 'Queer Eye'-ification of 'Stranger Things' and Using His New Platform to Do More (Exclusive)

View Story

"I thought we were doing smarter answers," Tan lamented. "It sounded too easy."

"That's American TV," Steve countered flawlessly. And maybe that's the problem. Maybe Tan is just way too smart for this American game show format. With fancy words like "attire" and "crustacean" floating around a pretty straightforward game, no wonder poor Jimmy was lost.

But despite these setbacks, it was a close game until the final buzzer. You'll have to watch it to see who won and who lost ... and you'll have to figure it out yourself as the points total didn't line up with the declared winners. Maybe we're all too smart for this game!?

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram All the Stars Doing Their Civic Duty This Super Tuesday

#TanFrance#BlackThought#JimmyFallon#KevinBacon#LateNightTV
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Queer Eye's Tan France Must Be Too Smart for Password

Queer Eye's Tan France Must Be Too Smart for Password
Jax Pretends to Squash Wedding Beef with Tom Sandoval
vanderpump rules recap

Jax Pretends to Squash Wedding Beef with Tom Sandoval
Raquel Issues Drinking Ultimatum After James Calls Her 'Whore,' 'Slut'
vanderpump rules

Raquel Issues Drinking Ultimatum After James Calls Her 'Whore,' 'Slut'
Clarkson Nearly Goes Flying After 'Chair Malfunction' During In Voice Debut

Clarkson Nearly Goes Flying After 'Chair Malfunction' During In Voice Debut
Manifest: Secrets Exposed, Saanvi's Side Effects

Manifest: Secrets Exposed, Saanvi's Side Effects
Justin Bieber Answers Ellen's Burning Questions

Justin Bieber Answers Ellen's Burning Questions