Martha Stewart just called out "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski for his social media etiquette.

The home decor and DIY maven hopped into Antoni's comments on Tuesday, after the reality TV star and chef shared a photo from inside her stables with one of her horses and another showing him with her dogs. Her beef with Antoni: He didn't mention her at all in either post, even though the photos were taken during her holiday party.

"Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48," she began her comment in the stable photo. "You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, bete noir and creme brulee. We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you [ate] my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!"

Cute, right?

Antoni got the message loud and clear and, on Wednesday, shared a new photo of him from the same day standing outside her home. Tagging both her personal and business accounts, he captioned the image, "patiently keeping my hands warm by her fire pit until @marthastewart48 follows me back."

Again, cute. But Martha's response to the latest photo made it seem like maybe she really didn't find it all that funny.

"I think we started a social media 'feud' which was not the point," she wrote in the comments. "I just wanted you to acknowledge my fire, my animals and my food which you seemed to love???"

Porowski reassured everyone that it was a "faux-feud" in his next response to Stewart, however, saying he'd battle with her on social media any day. He then added, "I’ll faux-feud with you any day. Your adorable & gentle pups, latkes w caviar, Virginia ham, and hospitality (oh and all those cookies) deserve ALL the acknowledgment."

He also went back to his previous photos and tagged Martha in them.