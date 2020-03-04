As the Coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, concerts, major events, movie releases and more have been postponed or canceled.

The virus, COVID-19, has infected more than 94,000 and killed more than 3,200, according to recent media reports.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 80 other countries, with more than 230 deaths outside of the country. In the US, more than 100 Americans have contracted the virus and 11 have died, according to Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, LA County declared a state of emergency after six new cases were confirmed.

As the epidemic continues to worsen it's inevitable more events will be either canceled or postponed. See what has been announced so far in the list, below.

MOVIES

"No Time Left to Die:" The Daniel Craig led James Bond flick won't be hitting theaters in April as expected. The film, which marks the fifth time Craig will be playing 007, has now been delayed until November.

PRODUCTION

"Mission: Impossible 7": Production on the Paramount action flick sequel starring Tom Cruise , which was scheduled to shoot in Venice, Italy, has been put on pause.

"The Amazing Race:" Though Season 33 of the reality competition series had yet to be announced, CBS announced production on the series has been postponed after they were filming in England and Scotland.

EVENTS

SXSW: Amazon Studios, Facebook, Twitter and more companies have pulled out of the film, music and tech conference, which runs from March 13 to 22 in Austin, Texas. However, SX has announced the festival will be "proceeding as planned." Despite this, a petition has been formed to cancel SXSW all together. Over 40,000 people have signed the petition.

Disney+: Disney had originally planned a giant European press launch for its streaming service. However, they canceled the event due to coronavirus concerns, per Deadline .

Fox News: The news channel announced they had canceled their Upfronts presentation, which was scheduled for March 24 in New York City.

CONCERTS

BTS: The popular K-Pop band has canceled April tour dates in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea. Other K-pop groups have also followed suit.

Green Day: The rock band has postponed all of their concerts in Asia for their Hella Mega Tour.

Korea Times Music Festival: The festival, which was to take place at the Hollywood Bowl on April 25, has been postponed.

LANDMARKS

The Louvre: The famous Paris museum has been temporarily closed following an outbreak in France. However, the tourist destination reopened on March 4 after being shut off from the public for three days, per CNN.

AMUSEMENT PARKS

Shanghai Disney Resort: Disney closed Shanghai Disneyland's parks last month.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea: The parks will be closed until March 15. However, it's unclear if the date will change.

Universal Studios Japan: Similar to Tokyo Disneyland, Universal Studios Japan closed its doors on February 29 and will reopen on March 15.

SPORTS

2020 Summer Olympics: Although many have asked Japan to postpone the Summer Olympics, which are still set to kickoff on July 24, the Olympic minister said the country's contract with International Olympic Committee "calls for the Games to be held within 2020...[this] could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," per People .

Formula One: Both the Chinese Grand Prix and Thailand Grand Prix have been canceled.

World Athletics Indoor Championships: The event, which was planned to be in Nanjing, China, has been postponed until March 2021.

CONFERENCES

Many tech and business conferences have been canceled including Google I/o developers conference, which was set for May 12-14 in Mountain View, CA, and Facebook's F8's Developers Conference, which was also planned for early May. Other canceled conferences include, The Doha Film Institute's Qumra, and the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The Game Developers Conference and Hong Kong Filmart have been pushed back to summer.

