The 2020 Olympic Games could be cancelled over coronavirus fears. But, because Twitter's gotta Twitter, all anyone on social media could talk about was the name of the man who issued the warning: Dick Pound.

The former Canadian swimming champion, who is the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, claimed on Tuesday that the Tokyo Games would more likely be called off altogether if need be, rather than postponed or moved.

The games are due to kick off on July 24, but mounting fears about the spread of the virus — which has now infected almost 80,000 people worldwide and claimed more than 2,500 lives — have organizers considering drastic actions. The summer Olympics have only been cancelled three times before, and all over World Wars.

According to Mr. Pound, the committee have a three — or possibly two — month window before the scheduled start to decide the Games' fate.

"In and around that time, I'd say folks are going to have to ask: 'Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?'" he told the Associated Press.

He said that as the games approach, "a lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in their building their studios."

If the IOC decides by the end of may it cannot go ahead in Tokyo as originally planned: "you're probably looking at a cancellation."

But of course, it wasn't Dick Pound's grim warning that trended on Twitter — it was his name. Coupled with the fact that #BisexualMenExist and #HotPockets were also trending on Tuesday, it was almost too much for some users to handle.

The 12 year old humor in me really shines when “Hot Pockets” and “Dick Pound” are both trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/DWZoZpqZrx — Brett Putsch (@YerBoyPutsch) February 25, 2020

Things are so bad rn that even when a fun thing like “Dick Pound” trends it’s because of a deadly global pandemic https://t.co/5rIbTvEvLz — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) February 25, 2020

guys like Dick Pound and Dick Wolf had every opportunity in life to go by Richard or Rick, they know what they're doing — Al Shipley (@alshipley) February 25, 2020

Y’all, I am just not mature enough to handle the fact that someone named DICK POUND is trending. I’m sorry I have failed you. — Kelly Sue DeConnick (@kellysue) February 25, 2020

Getting on Twitter to see “Dick Pound” trending: pic.twitter.com/abXWTPF8RR — 𝕂𝒾𝚍𝕯𝗋𝟷𝖋𝚝🛸 Dick Pound (@iAmKidDr1ft) February 25, 2020

Longest member Dick Pound. Can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/jaVi2KUaxP — mo (@labubbakeith) February 25, 2020

Dick Pound really somebody name man pic.twitter.com/pTRtcSpuSG — ImHonestTho (@ImHonestTho) February 25, 2020

Dick Pound's warning here should erect some concern. https://t.co/Yef9qVyCrK — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 25, 2020

