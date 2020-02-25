News By TooFab Staff |
Why 'Dick Pound' Is Trending Amid Coronavirus Olympic Cancellation Fears

Coronavirus is no laughing matter — but this guy's name was online.

The 2020 Olympic Games could be cancelled over coronavirus fears. But, because Twitter's gotta Twitter, all anyone on social media could talk about was the name of the man who issued the warning: Dick Pound.

The former Canadian swimming champion, who is the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, claimed on Tuesday that the Tokyo Games would more likely be called off altogether if need be, rather than postponed or moved.

The games are due to kick off on July 24, but mounting fears about the spread of the virus — which has now infected almost 80,000 people worldwide and claimed more than 2,500 lives — have organizers considering drastic actions. The summer Olympics have only been cancelled three times before, and all over World Wars.

According to Mr. Pound, the committee have a three — or possibly two — month window before the scheduled start to decide the Games' fate.

"In and around that time, I'd say folks are going to have to ask: 'Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?'" he told the Associated Press.

He said that as the games approach, "a lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels. The media folks will be in their building their studios."

If the IOC decides by the end of may it cannot go ahead in Tokyo as originally planned: "you're probably looking at a cancellation."

But of course, it wasn't Dick Pound's grim warning that trended on Twitter — it was his name. Coupled with the fact that #BisexualMenExist and #HotPockets were also trending on Tuesday, it was almost too much for some users to handle.

