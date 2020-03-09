We are one night away from "The Bachelor" season finale and one person has walked and everyone has gotten their hearts broken. All this and there were only three people left on this show when the night began. That's one hell of a love story!

Chris Harrison hyped all night long that no one knew how this one was going to end, and Bachelor Nation has already seen so many twists and turns in these first two hours of the two-night finale, our heads are spinning as much as Peter's ... and Madison's ... and Hannah Ann's.

Honestly, the only people who seem to have a clear head about this -- at least from their perspective -- are Peter's family. His mother Barbara, in particular, minced no words in telling Peter how she felt after the family finally got their chance to meet his final two.

She had serious reservations going into those meetings with Madison because of how she kind of dumped that ultimatum on him about the fantasy suites at the last second. As many online have already argued, while they applaud her standing by her values, it was the timing of her decision to finally tell Peter about them that Barbara and really the whole family had a problem with.

And while BN keeps asking what show Madison thinks this is, the Webers know their son and they know what kind of person he is and how he is in relationships. In other words, Peter getting busy in the fantasy suites tracks perfectly for them even as it was a near-deal-breaker for Madison.

What they're looking at is a woman of strong Christian faith who is at a different level there than their son, as well as so many other facets of their lives, so they just don't seem like their on the same page at all. And then, there's Hannah Ann, who was an absolute delight throughout and has been so fully committed to Peter and this process, why is that so hard for him?

Another thing Bachelor Nation has questioned all season long is why Peter seems to like complicated so much. Sure, he's kept Hannah Ann this long, and she's not been complicated at all, but he seems to like having to fight for something. It's hard not to think that he's a little blinded by love with Madison, though, not stepping aside and seeing how different they are and reckoning whether it's staying true to himself to compromise so much of who he is and how he lives his life to adapt to her more rigid values.

Then there's Hannah Ann, who loves him just as he is and wants him to change not a single thing. Is that too easy for him? Is it the challenge and the fact that it's not easy with Madison why he's so drawn to her, or is it some other intangible that isn't translating through the television screens?

And in the end, does it matter? Chris promised that no one knows how this one will end (not even Peter), but we know how things stand heading into the finale.

After a disastrous meeting with Peter's family, Madison went home to reflect on their differences and what they really wanted, while Barbara gave her famous statement.

"Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us.We will welcome her with open arms," she told Peter of Hannah Ann. "We will welcome her with all of the love in the world, all the love in the world. She’s a dream come true and God has placed her there for you."

In a confessional, she had described the two finalists saying, "Madison is a sweet girl, a lovely girl, but Hannah Ann is an angel on earth." Barbara's choice is clear, but many felt it wasn't her place to push Peter so aggressively, nor use her tears as a manipulation and controlling tactic.

But in response to her tear-filled plea, Peter countered with, "You gotta stop doing this … It’s literally destroying me right now and pushing me so-- you have no idea."

That "pushing me" makes us wonder if the more people in Peter's life tell him he's making a mistake, the more he doubles down on trying to prove them wrong. He kept insisting his family didn't know Madison the way he does, which is true, but they also don't see her with the rose-colored glasses of new love the way he does. Sometimes clarity is huge.

It was an interesting phrase that was almost juvenile, or teenager-esque in nature, as if Barbara saying the family wanted him to choose Hannah Ann was only pushing him harder away from her and toward Madison. And within 24 hours, he'd basically made his decision. The problem was that there was still more than two hours of show left, including tomorrow night, so that couldn't end well.

And it did not, with Madison revealing that she'd realized it was time for her to "surrender" and walk away. "I do think that love still wins and I do still think that love conquers all because I’m willing to walk away so that you can get what you came here to find," she told him.

"Why don't you think that you're that person?" he asked her, and she didn't have a clear answer. We could see how conflicted she was in the car as she left, and promos for next week show we're not done with her yet. Nor are we done with Barbara.

With Hannah Ann, though, who has been Peter's "rock" this whole way, he went on his one-on-one with her after Madison dumped him, so he wasn't fully present for her. "Looking into Peter’s eyes, something is off," Hannah Ann acknowledged. "I’m scared."

That night she poured her heart out to him and all he did was tell her he was grateful for her consistency, and suddenly she was even more scared, telling him she was at her breaking point. But she committed to going through with it. The question is, would he? And what twist do Chris and the producers have in store?

The final rose ceremony, as it stands right now, is going to either be Peter choosing Hannah Ann or walking away. Or does Madison show up at the ceremony to really throw him for a loop. Will his conflicted heart drive Hannah Ann away? Then, what if Madison again decides she made the right call tonight after all.

Peter could be left with no one. What is the twist that will make this ending unlike any before? Perhaps it's as simple as Peter being totally overwhelmed at the final rose ceremony and deciding he can't make a decision there, so he pushed it off to the live finale. Could we get a live rose ceremony?

Bachelor Nation has no idea what's going to happen, but they were all fired up after this week's fireworks with everyone crying, everyone having their heart broken and no one looking happy at all as those final credits .. except for Chris Harrison and the Bachelor producers. They're loving every minute of it.

Check out some of the online chatter that got the show dominating Twitter's trending topics below:

At this point with only 1 girl left...why are we still filming? Who is is he going to choose? The Kangaroo? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EIk3ZWpvnp — Nathanlyn Fisher (@justMsFisher) March 10, 2020

Growing up with a mother that cries to manipulate you is why peter ALL season felt bad and kept around the girls that cried! Makes PERFECT sense! He thinks that behavior is normal😱😱😱#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/EJRp0ZATIr — Y A R I L I Z L O P E Z (@Acting_yL15) March 10, 2020

When you thought Barbara crying was the moment you were waiting for but turned out to be the most annoying thing this season #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/diIopc4rbp — Kendall Paige (@kendallpaige_22) March 10, 2020

Me still trying to figure out how it can still be Peter and Hannah Brown at the end of this #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/PJ7IlkuXpL — Kellie (@kellie__mariee) March 10, 2020

Suddenly I am overcome by sadness for Hannah Ann, who I have literally felt nothing for all season #TheBachelor — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 10, 2020

Peter after Barb says she doesn’t like Madi #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nyAB6Vzj1U — sarah (@_sarahnjeri) March 10, 2020

Hannah Ann: “I just want you to choose me for solely just being me. I want you to choose ME for ME”



Bachelor nation:

#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wXaOb5lfae — 𝒟𝑜𝓇𝒶(𝒷𝓁𝑒) (@dorabledori) March 10, 2020

Peter: my heart is being pulled in two different directions

Hannah Ann, the only girl left: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/WwIEWz4CfE — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) March 10, 2020

When you think you are going on a fancy date, but he shows up wearing a sweatshirt #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iiLBFaRtkV — Mary (@maryyyyrosee) March 10, 2020

Hannah Ann is wearing a smokin hot dress and Peter legit just showed up in a Hanes t-shirt and a Target zip up hoodie. Peter deserves nothing. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/Gc9p87UPaz — socialmediacaitie (@caitiethegreati) March 10, 2020

america when madison stood her ground while barbara attacked her: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/2EB8ofq95S — badbachesonly (@badbachesonly) March 10, 2020

peters moms face when madi fires back and stood up for herself after shaming her for her beliefs.... PRICELESS.

YOU GO MADI!!!! #TeamMadiPrew #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ujXBgOkiD1 — kayla caraway (@kbrewerrr) March 10, 2020

hahahahaha they showed producer Julie just to fuck with us #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CskA9tzYgV — Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 10, 2020

Now I UNDERSTAND why Peter is attracted to gaslighting and crying #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/bHUv5oKcZF — Laura💋💍 (@LauraCelineOrt) March 10, 2020

Barb... BARB. *Tyra Banks voice* I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you. But girl — please, this ain’t your show, mama! Stop meddling and interfering. It’s your son’s show. Just give him your blessing, and guidance, and hope for the best. #TheBachelor — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) March 10, 2020

*Barb cries in all the previews*

Me: “how could you make this poor woman cry”

*watches finale*

Also me: “shut up Barb”#TheBachelor — Alyvia Maynard (@alyviasusan) March 10, 2020

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos ABC