Despite extra precautions taken at "The View" to minimize possible exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Joy Behar has decided that she'd be better off staying at home, according to Variety. Consider it a preventative self-quarantine.

This despite the fact that Behar is feeling perfectly fine and no one from the staff of the ABC talker has tested positive for the virus. For Behar it's just a matter of health and precautions, and it has everything to do with her age. At 77 years old, she is among those listed at higher risk should they contract the virus.

"I don't look my age, but I'm actually up there," Behar said at a taping of the show on Thursday, which is set to air Friday. "The number makes me dizzy."

She also said that her daughter has been an influence in the decision, urging her mother to be overly cautious rather than risk her health.

Her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg (64 years old), Meghan McCain (35 years old) and Sunny Hostin (51 years old), will continue to bring the show to viewers on a daily basis. Behar plans to take the next week off and then reassess to determine when she might return.

"The View" axed live audiences already this week in response to the global pandemic, along with many other daytime shows. The late-night talk shows were intending to do the same starting next week, but in a dramatic shift they cut live audiences for Thursday's shows and are shutting down altogether next week.

"The Wendy Williams Show," which has also been airing without a live audience, has also decided to stop filming new episodes, as has "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "Jeopardy!" "The Price Is Right" and "Wheel of Fortune."

For the time being, "Family Feud" will continue airing new episodes and "America's Got Talent" continues taping their audition episodes, albeit without studio audiences. That said, things continue to be in flux on a daily basis, and so just as the late-night plans changed dramatically in 24 hours, all of this could shift at a moment's notice.

