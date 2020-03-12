The coronavirus pandemic has spread to the upper echelons of Hollywood and professional sports, with icons Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson among those infected by the disease.

The virus, COVID-19, has infected more than 130,000 worldwide and has killed more than 4,700 according to recent media reports. In the US, more than 1300 Americans have contracted the virus and 38 have died so far.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 125 other countries and territories -- and has now been declared a global pandemic.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the House Oversight Committee that the virus is "ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu" and could potentially kill one in every hundred. While other estimates vary between 3 percent and 6 percent fatality rate for those infected.

As COVID-19 continues to spread around the globe, concerts, major events, movie releases and more have been postponed or canceled.

High profile celebrities and athletes have also been infected by the virus, here are the reported cases so far.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The 63-year-old actor revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he and his wife, also 63, had both tested positive for coronavirus. Tom was in Australia doing pre-production for Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic, where he will play the King's manager Colonel Tom Parker. Production has been halted on the film. Tom and Rita have been hospitalized and are under quarantine.

Explaining in his post that both he and his wife were not feeling well with fairly standard flu-like symptoms ("tired" and "body aches" and "chills" and "fever) so they opted to get tested for the virus.

"What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he wrote. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Tom promised to keep their fans informed on their status, and it looks like their sons are stepping up to help in that regard as both Chet and Colin Hanks took to social media to share updates on their parents' condition. See their posts here.

Matthew Broderick's Sister Janet

Janet Broderick, the older sister of actor Matthew Broderick, tested positive for coronavirus, according to her parish All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, where she is a reverend.

Janet, 64, reportedly became ill after attending the Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

The church said she initially received treatment for a viral syndrome, but was later admitted into the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills. She then tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated for a "severe form" of pneumonia.

"She is receiving the best medical care available and her doctors' prognosis is for a complete and full recovery,” their statement read per People. "It will take some time, but Janet is resting comfortably at Cedars until the time she is released and can return home to complete her recovery."

"Dear friends, I am sorry for you to hear this news," wrote Janet in a letter, which the parish shared. "I am so thankful for your prayers as I have been ill. Everyone has been so good to me and supported me with prayers."

NBA Player Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, just two days after he seemed to poke fun at the virus by touching microphones at a press conference following a game.

Following Gobert's diagnosis, the NBA announced they would be suspending the current season. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," according to TMZ Sports.

As a result, all five teams who have played against the Jazz -- the Cleveland Cavaliers, NY Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors -- have been instructed to self-quarantine.

A few hours after Gobert was diagnosed, it was reported a second Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive for COVID-19.

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Italian Soccer Star Daniele Rugani

Rugani, a 25-year-old Italian soccer star who plays for Juventus, tested positive for the coronavirus. According to TMZ Sports, while Rugani is reportedly asymptomatic, anyone who he's had contact with in recent weeks have been quarantined.

One of those people included his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

