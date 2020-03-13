Karlie Kloss's Doctor Dad Asks Facebook For Coronavirus Suggestions to Help Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner is using his family connections to help the fight against coronavirus.

After being tasked with researching the deadly virus by Donald Trump, the President's son-in-law turned to his brother's father-in-law: Karlie Kloss's doctor dad Kurt Kloss.

Dr Kloss in turn turned to Facebook, asking for suggestions -- making sure to verify his connection to the White House by identifying himself as the father of "one of the top models in the world, 45 Vogue covers and counting", who is married to Jared's brother Joshua.

In screengrabs obtained by The Spectator, Dr Kloss asked the 22,000 member Facebook group of medical professionals: "If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be?"

"Please only serious responses," he wrote. "I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations. I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits."

Apparently some in the group didn't believe him, so he explained his connection.

"For transparency I will provide some background about my unique circumstance. I have not shared this in a professional forum before," he wrote.

"Our daughter Karlie Kloss (one of the top models in the world, 45 Vogue covers and counting; proud dad commentary) is married to Mr Joshua Kushner. His brother is Mr Jared Kushner son in law to the President and who is now directly involved with the response to this."

"I have been over the past two weeks expressing our concern through Josh about lack of PPE availability, the frustration of not being able to test and especially to ensure enough ventilators. Tonight I was asked by Jared through my son in-law for my recommendations, that’s when I turned to you guys my fellow BAFERD’s for help."

(BAFERD, The Spectator explains, is an acronym for "Bad Ass F--king Emergency Room Doctor).

Skeptics aside, most members provided their genuine thoughts, which Dr Kloss then summarized in an 11-point list:

1) Nationalize as in war time production of PPE’s, testing kits and ventilators

2) Suspend EMTALA (the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act)

3) Activate FEMA and DMAT teams

4) Pop up Field Hospitals with ICU capability Israel seems to have expertise

5) Decentralized testing away from hospital or if on hospital away from ED (emergency department)

6) Drive through testing capability and I would add pulse ox capability

7) Draconian travel restrictions

8) Canceling all mass gatherings

9) Massive marketing of PSA explaining what patients to do especially not going to ED if not in respiratory distress (Need to refine this message )

10) National Telemedicine for screening

11) Locking down Nursing Homes require all care givers in full gear and frequent testing

12) Use state ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) for some sort of incident command structure

13) Use emergency funding to compensate quarantined

He assured the group a few hours later: "Jared is reading now."

Jared, who serves as senior White House Adviser to President Trump, came in for some scorn online recently when he boasted he had "read 25 books" on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a situation he has been charged with resolving despite having no experience or expertise in the area.

While he does not have any medical expertise either, this latest post shows he is at least reaching out to people who do.

Kloss, a Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election campaign, has been married to Joshua Kushner since October 2018.

