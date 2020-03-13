Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Give Coronavirus Quarantine Update from Australia

Tom Hanks has given an update from Australia after he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus.

The 63-year-old icon shared a message to fans on Thursday, posting a sweet photo of himself and his wife, a day after revealing they had been sequestered into quarantine.

"Hello folks," his post began, "@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness," he continued. "We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?"

Then quoting his classic 1992 film, "A League of Their Own," Hanks signed off by writing: "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx".

Rita then shared her own message: "A little update below to all of you from@tomHanks and myself. So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us."

She then added a note, sweetly acknowledging her repost didn't exactly pan out, "(PS go to @tomhanks Instagram to see the message since the repost didn't work)."

Rita followed up on Twitter writing, "Hi guys! I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add? Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine. U think of stuff like this."

She also asked fans on her IG Stories what songs would be "appropriate for quarantine" before announcing that there was a close race between two pun-tastic playlist suggestions from fans: "It was a close race between Pandemix and Quarantunes! You are all so clever...Thank you for making my day in quarantine more fun!"

Tom revealed on Instagram on Wednesday that he and his wife, also 63, had both tested positive for coronavirus. Tom was in Australia doing pre-production for Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic, where he will play the King's manager Colonel Tom Parker. Production was halted on the film after Tom and Rita were hospitalized and put under quarantine.

Tom explained in his post on Wednesday that both he and his wife were not feeling well with fairly standard flu-like symptoms ("tired" and "body aches" and "chills" and "fever) so they opted to get tested for the virus.

"What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed," he wrote. "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Tom promised to keep their fans informed on their status, and their sons stepped up to help in that regard as both Chet and Colin Hanks took to social media to share updates on their parents' condition. See their posts here.

Australia has more than 120 confirmed cases of coronavirus. $11.4 billion have been allocated by the government to support the Australian economy during the spread of the pandemic.