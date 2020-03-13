Peter's mother Barb was vilified on Twitter for saying during the live finale that his friends and family all knew it would never work between him and Madison.
It's been almost as eventful a post-"Bachelor" week than that ridiculous two-night, four-hour season finale that saw Peter Weber show just how wishy-washy he can be, and his mother Barb become the breakout star -- albeit villain -- of the season.
It turns out the woman, who said live on national television that all of Peter's friends and family knew a relationship wouldn't work with his "final girl" choice, Madison Prewett, was right. Barb took a lot of heat for saying this relationship wouldn't last before giving it a chance, but she was definitely right ... and quicker than anyone could have guessed.
Just two days after the explosive finale that saw Peter propose to Hannah Ann Sluss and then break up with her becuase he couldn't "give his whole heart" to her (because he was still hung up on both former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown and Madison) and then have Chris Harrison fly Madison out for "After the Rose" where the couple(?) fought with Peter's family and decided to take it one day at a time.
One day.
Two days.
That's all she wrote. Well, not really. Actually, Madison had plenty to write on Thursday night as she (hopefully) brought this whole messy, messy saga to an end. Seriously, we need all of these people to just go away and stay away.
Except for Hannah Ann. Her, we like.
So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey. ❤️
"I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace," Madison said of her time affiliated with "The Bachelor" franchise. "As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things."
"I will always love and respect him," she continued, referring to Peter. "I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."
Peter also posted a statement via his Instagram page, where he said that he "learned so many lessons" from the women who were a part of his season.
I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward. Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure. Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️
Speaking directly to Madison, he wrote, "Thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward."
Basically, it sounds like the past two days were a continuation of the long conversation they had in Australia while Barb waited (heatedly) inside with Peter's family to finally meet Madison. The reality is that Peter and Madison were not only on two separate pages with their lifestyles and morals and beliefs, they were likely in two different books.
Peter then shared some words for the woman he jilted so bad, Hannah Ann, telling her he takes full responsibility for the failings in their short engagement and telling her, "you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world."
Hannah Ann was mum when asked on "Ellen" this week whether or not she thought Peter and Madison could possibly make it, which kind of seemed to say it all. You can check out her talking about it with guest host Sean Hayes below, and then keep bugging ABC to make her the next-next "Bachelorette":
