Mischa Barton is definitely not boring.

So say Speidi Pratt, who have cast doubt on reports "The OC" star has been booted from their reality show and defended her importance to the series, insisting cameras just missed all her most dramatic moments this past season.

Last week, Barton slammed the casting of Caroline D'Amore who -- according to reports -- is her replacement, and according to Spencer Pratt, is evidence of Mischa's feistiness.

"I don't know, seems like she's all up in the drama on Instagram, I saw an amazing post... not amazing if you're Caroline , but as a fan of drama she sure went in," he said. "Did you see that?"

"I thought they were friends," his wife Heidi added. "I guess I was wrong."

According to TMZ, Barton was the only cast member of "The Hills: New Beginnings" not asked to return, because she was "a little boring" and her storyline was "a bit bland."

When rumors emerged pizza heiress/DJ D'Amore would be taking her place, Mischa let her feelings be known via Instagram.

"As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv," she wrote. "Tried that it was like watching paint dry."

This is just the kind of spicy Spencer claims the cameras somehow missed in the first season -- and the kind he hopes sticks around for season 2.

"I don't think she's out of play," he said. "I think maybe season 1 we didn't get to see the Mischa that we got to see off camera. A little bit on Instagram we saw. So I still have hope that Mischa will be that Mischa we saw on Instagram."

Heidi added that she was keen to see what would happen if Mischa and Caroline met on camera.

"It looks like a catfight," she mused. "I think that those two would be very interesting having them in a setting together."

Spencer added: "The story was that she was off the show for being too boring, because Mischa is definitely not boring. Maybe the cameras just didn't get real Mischa. We saw that Mischa a lot when the cameras weren't rolling on the show."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" is set to return on June 22 -- although coronavirus is currently wreaking havoc on all TV production schedules.

