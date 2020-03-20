Meghan McCain called out former employer Fox News -- as well as Elisabeth Hasselbeck -- for how they've been reacting to coronavirus.

On Friday's episode of "The View," the cohosts shared a video showing how Fox News' tone regarding the pandemic has shifted considerably in just a week, after previously downplaying the seriousness.

Guest cohost Sara Haines stressed the importance of checking multiple sources for your news and added that she, personally, has found the updates from doctors to be the most helpful. "This a medical problem, it's a pandemic," she said, "doctors are the place to go right now."

Sunny Hostin said the "mixed messages" are coming from President Donald Trump himself and urged viewers to listen to people like National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts.

When Meghan praised Tucker Carlson for reportedly convincing Trump to take the virus more seriously, Sunny said that "doesn't give me comfort," as the president should be listening to people like Fauci instead.

"Can I finish my thought as the Fox employee?" McCain said. "It's the #1 most powerful cable news program, they lap every other network by a lot. Instead of sitting here and judging viewers -- we can have this conversation when its more appropriate, why they distrust so much of the mainstream media -- we should implore the executives of Fox News, god forbid anything like this happens again, to put more doctors on air with these pundits."

"Putting in place medical professionals who know what they're talking about," she continued. McCain then said even "The View" has been also guilty of highlighting some less than helpful viewpoints recently.

"We had it happen on this show as well, not with me, we had it happen on the show as well, lest we forget," she said, pointing at the camera. "A Republican saying that we should wash our hands and pray it away. So it wasn't just Fox News, it happened right here at 'The View.'"

No, she didn't mention Elisabeth Hasselbeck's name, but that's almost exactly what the former host said when she visited the show last week.

"Yes, we take precautions, we're gonna Purell, pray that God's got us in our tomorrows, we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks," said Hasselbeck, who then went on to praise Trump's "strong bold actions" and "strong leadership" from his administration.

After the episode aired, McCain reiterated she is not a fan of Trump or how the administration has been taking action against the pandemic on social media. Retweeting a video of Trump calling NBC News reporter Peter Alexander a "terrible reporter" for asking whether he had a message to "scared" Americans, she added, "What a Godless and craven response to this question."

"Americans are rightfully scared and have not been given hope that this administration is in front of this pandemic, rather than chasing it!" she added.