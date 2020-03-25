Bianca Bonnie and Chozus will reveal painful past traumas on the next "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition".

In a TooFab exclusive preview of Thursday's episode, Dr. Ish challenges the couples to another round of therapy that opens old wounds and helps them push forward as Bianca drops a bombshell on how her childhood was upended by physical abuse.

"I have, like, trust issues with everybody," the 28-year-old begins in the clip. "Like my mom had to work. Anytime she had to do something, or work, she left me with a family member."

"This person – she slapped me in my eye so f--king hard, I'm like, if your family member can treat you like that, then how can you trust anybody else in the world."

Dr. Ish explains how those incidents are affecting her current relationship with Chozus, saying her negative reactions to him are actually reactions to her past.

"I love talking among people that can understand me and give back positive feedback and not just judge me," Bianca details in her confessional, noting how people have said to her "yes, we did show you love."

"Obviously, I didn't feel that way, ya know," she says.

In his segment of the therapy session, Chozus reveals he aspired to play professional football at one time in his life, but a knee injury sidelined those hopes.

"The dream was to go to the NFL?" asks Dr. Ish.

"Facts," Chozus quickly replies, overcome with emotion.

Dr. Ish then reassures the young man that he can still find a new path to a fulfilling life.

"So that's definitely a turn. This life I thought I was gonna have is no longer open to me. And not only do I have to figure out how to be this different guy, I need to figure out how to be different and special because I've always been special," the psychiatrist says to Chozus.

