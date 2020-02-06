Joseline Hernandez tried hard not to let it slip that she's possibly engaged to boyfriend Balistic Beats, but it was a hard sell considering the massive diamond ring on that finger.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum and her music producer boyfriend of over two years stopped by TooFab ahead of the new season premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition," on which they participated alongside other hip hop couples.

During our sit-down, we grilled the pair about where they stood after spending 10 days in a mansion with four other troubled couples and two psychologists, undergoing intensive individual, couple and group therapy.

According to WEtv's description of the season, which debuts Feb. 6 at 10 p.m., Joseline and her boo sought the help of Drs. Ish and V because she "put a deadline on her relationship," saying Balistic had "eight months to put a ring on it."

Of course, viewers of the reality show know the premise: After 10 days of Boot Camp, the pair agrees to leave together under the condition that brought them there, or they go their separate ways.

"We definitely left together," Joseline assured us. "But you know, a lot of things happened in the boot camp that I would love for everybody to just follow the show and see."

When we asked about the core issue that brought them to Boot Camp in the first place, the self-proclaimed Puerto Rican Princess blurted out, "I was just working on my ring!" The remark prompted us to point out that evidence showed she had received said ring. "Are you engaged?" we asked, but she squirmed in her seat and said, "I can't tell you yet."

"We're definitely together," she insisted while Balistic giggled.

"But you'll be able to see everything in the boot camp, and it's gonna be so much fun. But we are together, though. This is definitely the BAE," she said.

When we asked if they could at least let us know if they had intentions of getting married, Balistic quickly replied, "Yes, absolutely. Absolutely, we do." We asked about a timeline. "By the end of this year," he said.

"By the end of this year" is a rather confident response from someone who hasn't even proposed yet, wouldn't you say? We brought that up, but again, they both laughed uncomfortably and squirmed in their seats. "Maybe. Maybe not," Balistic said in response to our millionth time asking if they were engaged.

The two are currently living and working in Miami. Not only was Joseline cast for Season 3 of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami," but she was also given her own spin-off show on streaming service Zeus Network called "Joseline's Cabaret: Miami."

Given her love of televising her life, we asked if filming her potential future wedding was on the table.

"Absolutely," she said, as Balistic agreed. "I don't know who's gonna film it. I'm tryna figure out who's gonna film it. We're tryna figure it out. We're tryna figure out where we're gonna go, but we're definitely gonna have to do it on camera. Like, come on! Like, why not?"

When asked if they'd wed in Miami, the two seemed undecided. While just going to court would save them tons of money, Joseline worried it would be "so boring!" So Balistic suggested another frugal alternative that wouldn't be boring: Las Vegas.

"I would not allow Elvis to marry me. No. No," she fired back. "I would not allow Elvis to marry me. Not going to happen. No, no, no, no, no. We'll just be engaged forever, if that's the case."

Feels like a confession to us!

Joseline also shed some light on her co-parenting situation with ex Stevie J. The two share a daughter, 3-year-old Bonnie Bella Jordan.

"Co-parenting is going amazing," she told us. "I mean, listen, once you're a grown person and you share kids, you have to come together and talk about things. You have to make it work out, for the sake of the children and the sake of yourself as a grownup. Like, who wants to be fighting and beefing with another grown person? That is so immature. Like, how old are you? Come on. Get it together."

Balistic agreed and said the dynamic of their blended families was quite peaceful these days. "It's going well, and that's very important in everyday life, 'cause if you have that problem, it's about the little ones, you know?" he said. "You have to make sure that they're good before anything."

The new season of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" premieres Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m. on WEtv.

