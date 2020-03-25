Amber Portwood's messy relationship drama with ex Andrew Glennon continued to play out on Tuesday's new episode of "Teen Mom OG."

The reality star was arrested last July, after her baby daddy contacted cops claiming she hit him with a shoe while he was holding their child. There were reports she also wielded a machete during the incident, for which she was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She pled guilty and was sentenced to 2.5 years probation.

Last night, Amber's costars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra and Cheyenne Floyd were all by her side before she went to court regarding visitation of her son with Andrew, James.

"Thinking of the shit going on right now is killing me," she explained to the other women. "I went through this five day stage of no sleeping and pure numbness when I got out and confusion."

Of Glennon she added, "He's been acting weird for quite some time and then after getting the lawyers and things they have found out through bank statements and other things, it's very obvious what has been going on. He's living in my home right now. He has my car right now and now was his time to get out of this."

She also told them she couldn't get into specifics about what went down the night of her arrest, as she's under a gag order. During her court appearance, the judge allowed Portwood to have visits from her son.

While Andrew didn't appear on camera throughout the episode, he was heard speaking with producers over the phone and off-camera. As one producer called him asking if he'd be open to sharing his side of the story he said, "Yeah, for sure, it gives me anxiety to be honest with you."

"It's hard to go to sleep," he added. "It's a total mess and it's completely spiraling out of control and really frustrating."

When production showed up at Andrew's home to get him on camera, he then revealed his hesitations and made a demand about pay going forward.

"When this stuff happens and she honestly doesn't remember doing it or she just chooses to make it not exist anymore. It's not my job to get her mentally stable," he said. "I can't do it anymore. Before any filming goes on, if I'm going to be part of this show, it is absolutely not worth it unless like, I'm getting like the same pay as these other people on the show after the hell I've been through."

That was that, as a slate came up saying, "At this time, Andrew decided not to film and tell his side of the story."

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays on MTV.