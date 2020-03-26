Chrissy Teigen must really be itching to get in there and start passing judgment on people's real issues with her new show on Quibi, "Chrissy's Court." The queen of Twitter hit up her favorite platform to get a jump start on the April 6 premiere by resolving people's disputes in real time.

Teigen called Twitter court in session on Thursday morning, where the tone was immediately set with a question about whether or not a hot dog qualifies as a sandwich. There is bread, there is innards, but is that enough?

Yeah, it was going to be one of those kinds of days. Please note that "Chrissy's Court" will fall more in line with the types of cases you'll see on "Judge Judy" or "Hot Bench," but we are kind of here for this kind of totally asinine deliberations as well. "Chrissy's Court" should totally do a Twitter edition on a regular basis.

For the record, Teigen took her reply very serious -- or perhaps melodramatically -- decreeing that "a hot dog is a hot dog which is a species of sandwich."

And from there she was off to the races, and apparently just in time as all this coronavirus-induced self-isolation has some people getting a little testy with the now constant presence of their roommates. For the purposes of this story, and people's frustration levels, loved ones qualify as roommates.

There were questions about microwave etiquette, radiation risks, trash can placement and other pivotal issues for living together with someone for a prolonged period of time.

She even did one follower a solid, who looked for a ruling that would have Chrissy's mother unblock her after having done so five years ago ... according to the fan it was all over a misunderstanding anyway.

And then there was the woman who has made it a practice during these trying times of toilet paper hoarding of conducting an elaborate funeral for each roll as it is used up and "dies." Chrissy did pass a ruling on whether or not she should listen to her embarrassed teen and stop. She also asked, "Are u okay?"

Same, Chrissy.

You can check out some of her best rulings below while awaiting the launch of the real "Chrissy's Court" on Quibi April 6 (see the trailer above) including a surprise coda to her original session so she could weigh in on the most disturbing and gruesome theory to come out of Netflix's bizarre docuseries sensation "Tiger King":

It is my opinion that I believe someone named don has maybe gone through a woman named carole’s meat grinder for sure https://t.co/xLRzcVznNN — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

a hot dog is a hot dog which is a species of sandwich https://t.co/7NW14I1gVR — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

I uhhhhh, do not think you are letting the radiation out but why not just hit stop/cancel so it's like it being done and the uhhhh radiation turns off I guess I don't fucking know https://t.co/2ZiSFpHB7r — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

both absolutely insane options. I need it to go inside a cabinet, court will pay for shelf removal https://t.co/B2paQjcSO0 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

A 5 year sentence of missing her posts is punishment enough. I will have bailiff pepper thai unblock you today. #ChrissysCourt https://t.co/VTO15V4ggy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

The first day of the week is Monday. Sunday is a day of rest, there must be days before a day of rest to rest from, thus making Sunday the last day of the week. #ChrissysCourt https://t.co/99SWd5bMGF pic.twitter.com/lvRsdSVnZ1 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

Ummm extremely justifiable photoshop work yes - may I see the photo please #ChrissysCourt https://t.co/YhpOTwF4ac — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

How is this an argument? Is it called bite cheese or string cheese, Anya https://t.co/FTtQ0fUbAb — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

1. You do what makes you happy, girl. 2. Are u okay https://t.co/2mYDjEhKhW — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

