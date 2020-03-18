Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Chrissy Teigen Defends Vanessa Hudgens Over Coronavirus Comments: 'We Have All Said Insensitive S--t'
"sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid shit," Teigen tweeted.

Chrissy Teigen came to the defense of Vanessa Hudgens following backlash she received over "insensitive" comments she made about the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a lengthy Twitter thread Tuesday night, the model called out the critics who were targeting the "High School Musical" star and asked them to "just stop."

"sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid shit," Teigen tweeted. "& so are you. and they, and u, will learn from it & hopefully their history says they're good. it's ok. and at the same time, wow they really had a dumb f--kin moment. but u don't have ruin their lives."

"this isn't about me this time. but it will be one day, or it'll be you. but yeah today it's Vanessa lol," she continued, "and no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. but you are damn well trying your best. just stop."

Replying to Teigen, a Twitter user then asserted how its "easy to claim words are out of context when backlash is received" and questioned whether Hudgens would have apologized if her marks hadn't been met with criticism.

"Totally! But we all have stupid moments and some people (like me) have a lot of passion and things don't come out the way we mean it," Teigen tweeted in response. "I honestly have gotten so much better at taking my time and thinking before I write/speak though"

The mother of two added, "I'm getting a lot of 'but Chrissy!!!' No! No but! stop stabbing!! be better, this is a weird weird world."

When a fan asked, "No stabs but maybe a lil poke? she was really insensitive," Teigen said, "Definitely agree it was. But we have all said insensitive shit. Or maybe im just the only other one?"

"But I promise promise promise I learned," she added. "she is learning now and that's all you can ask for."

Although many had issues with Hudgens' initial comments about the pandemic, her apology didn't go over well with some either. Concluding her Twitter thread, Teigen defended Hudgens' apology and explained that every one expresses their remorse differently. The "Cravings" author also pointed out how canceling someone often impacts both parties.

"'Apologize the way you want me to' is not it. Just personally, in your heart and remote, cancel them if you're truly mad," Teigen tweeted. "Writing them over and over, the onslaught, it can drive a sane person insane and an unstable person to...worse."

"What can I say. Kids and online torture have made me a much more empathetic person," she added. "May you never be on the end of everyone hating you."

"you are not gonna talk me into not forgiving people's mistakes," Teigen concluded. "It makes me clear and makes me happy and I'm gonna be happy. You wanna be angry online all f--kin day, go for it."

Hudgens made the controversial comments about the coronavirus during an Instagram Live Monday night.

"...'Till July sounds like a bunch of bullshit. I'm sorry, but like it's a virus," the actress said at the time. "I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable? I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

Following the backlash, Hudgens took to Instagram to respond to the criticism. According to the "Spring Breakers" star, her remarks were "taken out of context."

In an Instagram Story Tuesday, Hudgens explained, "Um, It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home."

Hudgens then issued an apology on Twitter, saying her remarks were "insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation." She also called the backlash she received a "huge [wake up] call about the significance my words have."

See Teigen's full Twitter thread -- as well as her replies and clapbacks to fans -- below.

