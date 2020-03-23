Chrissy Teigen Tweets Graphic Description of Birth After Trump Complains About COVID-19 Test

Chrissy Teigen brought out the big guns in her latest burn of President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, the model, 34, took to Twitter to slam 45 after he recently complained about taking the coronavirus test, saying there is "nothing pleasant about it."

In response Teigen shared a very graphic description of one of her most painful experiences: giving birth to her daughter, Luna.

It all began after actress Sarah Thyre pointed out how she's had "multiple hands shoved up my vagina to try to pull out a single damn baby," while Trump was "bitching about a swab up your f--king nose that could save millions of lives F-------CK YOUUUUU."

Teigen then reshared Thyre's tweet and wrote, "my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. f--k your swab pain."

The cookbook author continued by going into detail about Luna's birth.

"they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching [sic] me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months," Teigen tweeted. "so yeah. the swab, I bet it's super rough."

A fan then replied with a photo of Teigen and her husband John Legend with a newborn baby Luna, writing the picture now has "a whole new meaning." Teigen replied, "yep I had one giant vagasshole here."

See the unfiltered tweets below.

my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain. https://t.co/AGBZD9WTmq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

yep I had one giant vagasshole here https://t.co/BaoK4Ru0Uj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

