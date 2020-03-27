Cory Wharton admitted he was in the wrong after questioning Cheyenne Floyd's parenting on "Teen Mom OG."

As they two continue to co-parent their daughter Ryder together, he wound up in the dog house on this week's episode for suggesting Cheyenne wasn't being as strict or that her attention wasn't fully on their kid.

In this TooFab sneak peek at Tuesday's new hour, the two try and squash their beef before a charity event Cheyenne wanted her ex to help her with.

"I'm still really mad at him for saying I'm not focused on Ryder," Cheyenne said before they met up. "He's on his way over so we can hash things out."

After he showed up, he was immediately apologetic, not even letting her get a word out before he said his mea culpa. "Let me first just start off by saying sorry," he told her. "I didn't mean to tell you your priority wasn't Ryder at the time. I meant to just say I want to get on the same page as you and what came out was something different than what I actually meant."

"I snapped when you said Ryder isn't my priority when everything I do is geared towards Ryder," she told him. "I'm her chauffeur. I do too much to be told that."

"You're an amazing mother and there's no room for me to say what I said and how I said it, I think it came off wrong," he continued. "I just want to make sure we're on the same page to benefit that little one."

She accepted his apology and he agreed to help with the event, which benefitted her Rage Regardless Ry charity. Cheyenne started the organization after Ryder was diagnosed with Very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (VLCAD) deficiency, a condition where the body can't break down fats and convert it to energy.

"I'm glad that we had this talk, I'm glad we can get on the same page and we can let bygones be bygones," Cory said before leaving. "This is gonna have to happen for a very very long time."

Joked Cheyenne, "Unfortunately, I'm stuck with you. Thanks for the apology, we make a good team."

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.