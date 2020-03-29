Television By TooFab Staff |
Cardi B Thinks Netflix's Tiger King Joe Exotic Was Done Dirty, Blasts Rival Carole Baskin
The rapper jokingly says she's going to start a GoFundMe for the incarcerated star of the sensationalistic docuseries, vowing, "He shall be free."

Just like most of America these days, Cardi B jumped on board the crazy train to spend some time with Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Doc Antle and the rest of the big-cat crew.

Netflix provided just the cure for the self-isolation blues with their bonkers "Tiger King" docuseries that genuinely gets more bizarre, more twisted, more sordid and even darker as it progresses through it's too-short seven hour runtime.

Anyone on social media knows the true crime saga is absolutely dominating the feeds right now, with memes and theories and people binge-watching as fast as they can -- and quarantined celebs are no different.

Cardi B found herself passionately invested in all the twists and turns of a story almost too outlandish to be true, live-tweeting the experience for her fans. And despite the fact that star Exotic is currently serving 22 years for two counts of murder-for-hire and multiple federal animal abuse charges, Cardi seees him more as a victim.

"They did Joe so dirty over and over again," she said of the former big cat zoo operator. She even vowed to start up a GoFundMe on his behalf, vowing, "He shall be free."

Exotic's nemesis in the series was the owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin, who found herself at the receiving end of even more disturbing allegations by several people throughout the mini-series. Namely the ongoing theory that her first husband, who disappeared mysteriously leaving her with millions and the rescue, was murdered, processed through a meat grinder and fed to the cats.

Cardi clearly sides against Baskin on this one, as she shared one of the popular "change my mind" memes with the message, "Carole Baskin fed her husband to the tigers." That's not to say she found Exotic blameless, describing him as "narcissistic" in another tweet.

For her side, Baskin continues to deny these claims and has slammed the docuseries in a blog post on her organization's website for "being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers."

She further emphasized, "Don was not easy to live with and like most couples we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance."

Cardi's tweets were shared thousands of times with hundreds of comments on each ones as her fans were loving her hot takes and engaging with her as they experienced the docuseries themselves.

After more than a week of growing cabin fever amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, "Tiger King" has emerged as the common thread that is uniting an isolated America, quickly rising to the top of Netflix's internal rankings of its original programming.

It's a much-needed diversion in trying times, and probably in large part because of just how sensationalistic it is. In unprecedented times, we could all use a little WTF, right? We can't help but wonder WTF our next obsession will be? Could it ever top this one? Will Cardi B join us on its journey, too?

