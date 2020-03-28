Matt Damon, Kate Winslet and More Contagion Stars Reunite For Coronavirus PSA

Stars of the pandemic thriller "Contagion" have reunited to offer advice and relay expert information about the coronavirus.

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle and Marion Collitard have collaborated with the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health by sharing public service announcements in the hope of "misleading, inaccurate messages and advice" in the media.

Called Control the Contagion, the public health campaign's goal is to spread "information about scientific, evidence-based precautions that we can all take to better protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities." The PSAs come from the same experts and scientists who collaborated with director Steven Soderbergh and writer Scott Z. Burns on "Contagion."

The 2011 thriller, which also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law, has gained popularity amid the global pandemic as it tells the story in which a lethal and fast-spreading virus takes over the world.

In the PSA clips, which were posted to the Columbia Public Health's YouTube channel on Friday, each star shares expert information about the coronavirus pandemic and more importantly, what we can do to stop it.

Damon, who played a man immune to the virus in "Contagion," spoke about the "most critical ways" people can help slow the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing. "That was a movie. This is real life," he said. "I have no reason to believe that I'm immune to COVID-19. And neither do you."

Winslet explained how people can contract the virus and why washing your hands is so important. "Wash your hands like your life depends on it," she said. "Because right now, in particular, it just might."

While Ehle spoke about how scientists and health professionals have been working on a vaccine for COVID-19, Collitard recalled her experience in France and how we all need to learn from one another.

Fishburne, who portrayed a doctor at the CDC in "Contagion," stressed how important social distancing is when it comes to helping medical staff and the healthcare system.

"If we can slow this thing down, it will give our doctors and our nurses in our hospitals a fighting chance to help us all get through this thing together," he relayed in his clip.

Watch the five PSAs, below.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 640,585 confirmed cases and killed more than 29,800 according to recent media reports as of March 28.

Originating in Wuhan, China back in December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 200 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 116,505 Americans have contracted the virus and 1,925 have died. Last week, the US surpassed Italy for the highest number of cases.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention (CDC), older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

