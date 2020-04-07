Brie Bella has just dropped a bomb and her mom, Kathy, didn't take it very well.

In a preview clip for Thursday's new episode of "Total Bellas," Brie catches Kathy off guard when she reveals she had mended her relationship with her father.

While having a casual conversation, Nikki Bella brings up the subject of her and Brie's dad, Jon Garcia, pointing out how "people can change" and how she thinks their dad is in a "better place now."

After Nikki admits she hasn't seen their dad in "over five years," Kathy tells her daughters that she's hopeful they will be able to "start a new relationship." Brie then reveals she's seen her father "at least twice" in the past year.

"Wow, you never even said anything," Kathy replies, clearly upset.

In a confessional, Brie gets candid about what inspired her to reconnect with her dad and why she decided not to tell Kathy.

"I've been in the process of rebuilding a relationship with my father for a long time, we'd go on and off," she relays. "And it really took my husband to be like, 'Brie, if my dad was still alive, I'd do anything in the world to text him. You're lucky you have that.' I don't want to hang onto anger. I don't want to keep thinking about the past. I just want to let go. But I didn't tell my mom because I knew it would hurt her."

Meanwhile, Brie tells her mom the twins' grandmother was also aware of Brie visiting Jon.

"Wow, that's gonna be another conversation," Kathy snaps back.

The discussion then becomes even more heated and ultimately ends with Kathy calling "bullshit."

Watch it all go down in the clip, above.

"Total Bellas" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

