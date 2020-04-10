It may be a four-time Oscar winner, including Best Picture, but some people still can't get over the fact that "Parasite" demands they read ... that is, if they don't speak Korean.

The South Korean film was an instant sensation when it came out last year, becoming the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. It went on to rack up awards and bank at the box office, culminating with those Oscar wins, which came also for director Bong Joon-ho, screenplay (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won), and international film.

It was expected to take home international film, and was a strong contender for director, but it's Best Picture win was one of the most delightful Oscar surprises of the past decade. And yet, for some detractors none of those things seem to matter.

Hulu was celebrating their exclusive streaming launch of the film on Wednesday via Twitter when the usual haters started giving their two cents. Rather than just let them rant to no one, Hulu's social media page decided to engage, shutting them down brutally in the process.

"Pathetic movie," wrote one user. Hulu shot back, "It won ... four Oscars." Even the "Parasite" official movie page got in on that one, countering the review (which lacked any insight or context) with their own clapback.

Or as we like to call it, "BEST PICTURE." — Parasite (@ParasiteMovie) April 8, 2020

They're right to tout their victory. Certainly critics and movie buffs have already made their opinions known, and they all seem to disagree with this critic.

But their best burn came when someone lamented the one problem that so many Americans seem to have with any foreign language film ... reading!

"It’s not in English, no one wants to watch a movie that they literally have to read to understand what's going on," said one user, though its $50 million-plus box office in the US and Canada would seem to disagree. Worldwide, it is the highest grossing South Korean film at $266 million, meaning people were willing to read it in all kinds of different languages.

if you don't want to read subtitles, you can always learn Korean! — Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

Hulu had the perfect solution, though, for anyone who simply can't handle subtitles. "You can always learn Korean," they suggested helpfully. Or perhaps the film's director said it best while accepting his Oscar for a subtitled film:

Imagine allowing yourself to be limited, just because you don't want to put in the effort to read 😉 pic.twitter.com/jyvNSKRXXY — カリはるか 🇯🇵🇬🇧 💙 (@SeulPika) April 9, 2020

