2020 Academy Awards: Every Must-See Moment That Went Viral on Social Media
Every Must-See Look from the 2020 Academy Awards

Below are all the good, bad and viral moments that had Twitter talking.

The hottest names in film gathered at Hollywood and Highland on Sunday night for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The show once again went hostless, with performances from Billie Eilish, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, and a surprising appearance from Eminem.

Going into the event, "Joker" lead with the most nominations including Best Picture, Directing and Actor for Joaquin Phoenix -- who did end up taking home the gold, after giving a speech that had everyone talking. There were hilarious bits from Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, James Corden and Rebel Wilson and Steve Martin and Chris Rock -- as well as killer musical numbers and a whole lotta jokes aimed at the Academy itself and its lack of diversity.

"Parasite" shocked everyone by winning the biggest award of the evening -- Best Picture -- as well as Best Director for Bong Joon Ho and Best International Feature Film.

Click the link below for all the night's winners -- and keep reading for the good, bad and viral moments that had Twitter talking.

Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List

Janelle Monae's Opening Number

Janelle Monae kicked off the show with a musical medley, beginning with the theme song for Mr. Rogers, in honor of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," she then roared into an original number celebrating the biggest movies in the last year.

She was joined by Billy Porter, as they performed a bit of "I'm Still Standing," before she donned a "Midsommar" May queen flower cloak and got everyone to sing along with her -- including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Brie Larson and Erivo. She also made sure to point out all the "women who directed phenomenal films" -- even if none were nominated -- before wishing everyone a happy Black History Month.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock Roast the Academy

While there's no host, the show began with a comedy bit from former onetime hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who pulled no punches against the Academy itself.

"We both have hosted the Oscars before and this is such an incredible demotion," began Steve, before asking why the show doesn't have anyone front it anymore. "Twitter," deadpanned Rock, referencing the Kevin Hart controversy from last year's show. Martin then remarked there was "something missing" from this year's nominees. Once again setting up Rock, Chris said, "Vaginas?"

Rock also joked that Erivo "did such a great job" as Harriet Tubman "hiding black people, the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees." He then asked, "Is Eddie Murphy under this stage?"

Brad Pitt Wins His First Acting Oscar

It was a big night for Brad Pitt who won the first award of the evening, his first acting Oscar ever. Picking up the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work in "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," he joked, "They told me I only have 45 seconds out here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

He then thanked director Quentin Tarantino, before turning his sights to Leonardo DiCaprio. "I'll ride your coattails any day," he said, "the view's fantastic."

After giving love to stunt people in Hollywood who don't get the recognition they deserve, he then gave a special shoutout to the children he shares with Angelina Jolie. He ended the speech saying, "This is for my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you."

Josh Gad Shades John Travolta

Introducing a killer performance of "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II" with Idina Menzel and an army of Eslas who sang the song around the world, star Josh Gad poked fun at John Travolta's Adele Dazeen gaffe from the 2014 Academy Awards.

"The iconic and brillaint Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it's spelled is our Elsa," he joked in her intro. He also cracked about climate change deniers and said Canadian Elsa is just like the American one, "but with health care."

Watch her performance below, then see some of the best reactions:

Diane Keaton for Being Diane Keaton

It was just wonderful to see the delightful Diane Keaton share the stage with Keanu Reeves to present the award for

Sporting a black hat, matching nails and reminding us all they worked together on "Something's Gotta Give," it was Keaton's whole aura that really got Twitter talking -- and hoping she could host everything ever going forward.

View this post on Instagram

Whoa. Maybe they did end up together.

A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers) on

Kristen Wiig & Maya Rudolph Do Drama

In one of the night's best bigs, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph had everyone cracking up with they got on stage to present the Production and Costume Design trophies.

Beginning by saying they were "upset," "steamed" and "POed" about the night's festivities, they then revealed they weren't mad at all -- but it was all "just an act." Wiig cracked, "We know there are a lot of directors here tonight," before Rudolph added, "and we just want them to know we do more than comedy!"

They then proved they could fight, cry and even sing -- as they sang the Costume Design nominees with a hilarious medley. The bit and Billie Eilish's confused reaction to it both went viral.

Wait ... Why Did Eminem Perform?

After an introduction from Lin-Manuel Miranda about "highlighting those songs that have been attached to movies that have forever impacted our collective memory" and paying tribute to instances "where a song has transformed a film and the film has transformed a song," a clip package filled with memorable musical moments played.

Then it got weird.

Eminem came out and rapped "Lose Yourself" from "8 Mile," with no additional explanation. Keeping in mind the song was on the soundtrack for a 2002 film it was completely random. There was no anniversary attached to it and was an odd choice to have a white rapper perform during another year where #OscarsSoWhite began trending again. That being said, it still got a standing ovation from everyone in the (confused) audience.

After his performance, Eminem thanked the Academy for having him back, after he wasn't there to pick up the trophy when it won for Best Original Song at the time.

Everyone Agrees: Oscar Isaac

The golden statue wasn't the only Oscar everyone was lusting over on Sunday night, as "Star Wars" star Oscar Isaac got everyone all hot and bothered by simply showing up.

Not only did he look hot as hell with his salt and pepper hair and beard, but he also won viewers over by taking aim at the Academy itself too when he and Salma Hayked joked, "Oscars not so white now."

Cats Get In on the Joke

Rebel Wilson and James Corden, the stars of "Cats," made fun of their own critically-derided film by coming out on stage in costume.

"As cast members of the motion picture 'Cats,' nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they joked, as their human hands were still very much visible -- as they were in the unfinished version of the film that was disastrously sent out to theaters.

Parasite's Big Wins

"Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho picked up the trophy for Best International Feature Film, becoming the first film from South Korea to not only be nominated for an Academy Award, but also win one. "The category has a new name now, from Best Foreign Language to Best International Feature Film. I'm so happy to be the first recipient under the new name," he said, through his translator. "I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes."

He then called out the film's cast and crew and asked for a round of applause, before congratulating all the other artists in the room. Then, in English, he added, "I'm ready to drink tonight."

He'd have a big interruption to his celebrations, however, after he also won Best Director. "After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax," he said, clearly shocked. "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is the most personal is the most creative," his translator said, before he added in English, "that quote was from our great Martin Scorsese."

"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a honor, I never thought I would win. When people int he U.S. were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put his films on his lists," he added, "Thank you so much."

"And Todd and Sam, great directors I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into 5 and share it with all of you.

They weren't even done yet either, as the film also won Best Picture, in one of the biggest (and best) surprises of the night.

Oscars Honor Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for "Dear Basketball" and the deaths of the icon, his daughter Gianna and 7 others on a helicopter last month are still raw.

The basketball star was the first one to be honored during the In Memorian segment, which played over Billie Eilish performing "Yesterday." As his photo was shown, so was a quote reading, "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

He's a quote me made back in 2008:

Joaquin Phoenix's Speech

Picking up the Best Actor award for his work in "Joker," Joaquin Phoenix was all over the place as he showed appreciation to all the fellow nominees and everyone else in the room. He said that being in his position gave him an amazing opportunity, which is to use his voice for the voiceless.

As he spoke about gender equality and queer and indigenous rights, he then brought out animal rights -- and how they're all "about the fight against injustice."

"We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," he said, before really honing in on the animals.

"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries fo anguish are unmistakable," he continued. "And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something. Human beings at our best are so creative and ingenious. I think when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment."

He then brought up how he could be "selfish," "cruel" and "hard to work with" and showed appreciation for everyone who gave him a second chance, before ending with a quote from his brother, the late River Phoenix.

"When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric. He said run to the rescue with love and peace will follow. Thank you."

updating live Getty 2020 Academy Awards: Every Must-See Look from the Red Carpet!
#Oscars2020
