The hottest names in film gathered at Hollywood and Highland on Sunday night for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The show once again went hostless, with performances from Billie Eilish, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, and a surprising appearance from Eminem.

Going into the event, "Joker" lead with the most nominations including Best Picture, Directing and Actor for Joaquin Phoenix -- who did end up taking home the gold, after giving a speech that had everyone talking. There were hilarious bits from Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, James Corden and Rebel Wilson and Steve Martin and Chris Rock -- as well as killer musical numbers and a whole lotta jokes aimed at the Academy itself and its lack of diversity.

"Parasite" shocked everyone by winning the biggest award of the evening -- Best Picture -- as well as Best Director for Bong Joon Ho and Best International Feature Film.

Janelle Monae's Opening Number

Janelle Monae kicked off the show with a musical medley, beginning with the theme song for Mr. Rogers, in honor of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," she then roared into an original number celebrating the biggest movies in the last year.

She was joined by Billy Porter, as they performed a bit of "I'm Still Standing," before she donned a "Midsommar" May queen flower cloak and got everyone to sing along with her -- including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Brie Larson and Erivo. She also made sure to point out all the "women who directed phenomenal films" -- even if none were nominated -- before wishing everyone a happy Black History Month.

SAOIRSE RONAN IS MESMERIZED WITH JANELLE MONAE’S PERFORMANCE I MEAN SAME #oscars pic.twitter.com/2dz01Colpt — saoirse ronan archive (@archivesaoirse) February 10, 2020

Janelle Monae at the #Oscars: “I’m so proud to stand here as a Black, queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month." pic.twitter.com/2VASQ8NOKF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2020

BRIE LARSON VIBING TO JANELLE MONAE AND JANELLE GOING “YOU CAN SING IT” THIS IS ALL I’VE EVER WANTED #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0HivcoerT2 — alex 40 (@loventhunders) February 10, 2020

"It's time to come alive because the #Oscars is so white!"

ICON @JanelleMonae pic.twitter.com/zwOWdEGtDO — Carlos Brandt (@CarlosBrandt) February 10, 2020

SHOUTOUT janellemonae !!! Taking home the crown for getting the folks on their FEET and taking the crown for that #oscars opening number! Halleloo 🙌🏽 https://t.co/x8eucCYiUA — Shangela (@itsSHANGELA) February 10, 2020

The #Oscars audience loved Janelle Monae’s opening so much they gave it a standing ovation all the way up in the balcony pic.twitter.com/ouviTfcZ8t — jen yamato (@jenyamato) February 10, 2020

Steve Martin and Chris Rock Roast the Academy

While there's no host, the show began with a comedy bit from former onetime hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who pulled no punches against the Academy itself.

"We both have hosted the Oscars before and this is such an incredible demotion," began Steve, before asking why the show doesn't have anyone front it anymore. "Twitter," deadpanned Rock, referencing the Kevin Hart controversy from last year's show. Martin then remarked there was "something missing" from this year's nominees. Once again setting up Rock, Chris said, "Vaginas?"

Rock also joked that Erivo "did such a great job" as Harriet Tubman "hiding black people, the Academy got her to hide all the black nominees." He then asked, "Is Eddie Murphy under this stage?"

WHY DIDN’T THEY JUST ASK CHRIS ROCK AND STEVE MARTIN TO HOST THE WHOLE FUCKING SHOW #Oscars — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) February 10, 2020

All due respect to Steve Martin and Chris Rock making fun of the Academy not having women directors or people of color, but I'll be happy when we don't have to make jokes to make light of the embarrassingly white #Oscars every year. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 10, 2020

Not one but TWO jokes from Chris Rock and Steve Martin about the persistent lack of POC nominees so Academy is fine it’s all good



istg they do this every year — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) February 10, 2020

Steve Martin and Chris Rock throwing all the shade tonight #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cDErlNtdYF — Whitney (@wmbookworm96) February 10, 2020

Steve Martin: "Back in 1929, there were no Black nominees."



Chris Rock: "And now in 2020, we got one!" #Oscars — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2020

Steve Martin & Chris Rock make a joke implying that they’re not supposed to talk about the rampant homelessness right out side their award show in Los Angeles



Everyone knows you don’t talk about the homeless epidemic. Just Brad Pitt distractions & Trump bashing for them. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lhzJG0j6GF — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) February 10, 2020

Brad Pitt Wins His First Acting Oscar

It was a big night for Brad Pitt who won the first award of the evening, his first acting Oscar ever. Picking up the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work in "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood," he joked, "They told me I only have 45 seconds out here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."

He then thanked director Quentin Tarantino, before turning his sights to Leonardo DiCaprio. "I'll ride your coattails any day," he said, "the view's fantastic."

After giving love to stunt people in Hollywood who don't get the recognition they deserve, he then gave a special shoutout to the children he shares with Angelina Jolie. He ended the speech saying, "This is for my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you."

So happy for my friend, Brad Pitt. What an incredible win. And what incredible hair. #TheOscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2020

brad pitt hugging leonardo dicaprio is so personal to me pic.twitter.com/lpRFKFMikC — grace dante (@misslefroy) February 10, 2020

Brad Pitt: “they’re giving me 45 seconds to give an acceptance speech. That’s 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.” #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/9WLsjTNWpx — Danielle Skye (@daniskye23) February 10, 2020

I'm so happy this has been long overdue and he finally got it 😭 pic.twitter.com/DaRjp2DPNl — Rachael loves Brad Pitt (@Gagasjolie) February 10, 2020

Josh Gad Shades John Travolta

Introducing a killer performance of "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II" with Idina Menzel and an army of Eslas who sang the song around the world, star Josh Gad poked fun at John Travolta's Adele Dazeen gaffe from the 2014 Academy Awards.

"The iconic and brillaint Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it's spelled is our Elsa," he joked in her intro. He also cracked about climate change deniers and said Canadian Elsa is just like the American one, "but with health care."

Watch her performance below, then see some of the best reactions:

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

Josh Gad intro-ing her with "Idina Menzel, pronounced EXACTLY like it is spelled." made me laugh #Oscars — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

Josh Gad: “Canadian Elsa is exactly the same as the original but with healthcare.” #Oscars — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) February 10, 2020

#Oscars



JOSH GAD: “Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly like it’s spelled.”



JOHN TRAVOLTA: pic.twitter.com/sGCq751fj2 — Insert Clever Name Here (@bookhouseboy90) February 10, 2020

“Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled”



Thank you, @joshgad, for keeping the Adele Dazeem dream alive 😂😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QV4fSIt6Dd — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) February 10, 2020

Diane Keaton for Being Diane Keaton

It was just wonderful to see the delightful Diane Keaton share the stage with Keanu Reeves to present the award for

Sporting a black hat, matching nails and reminding us all they worked together on "Something's Gotta Give," it was Keaton's whole aura that really got Twitter talking -- and hoping she could host everything ever going forward.

I want to be on whatever planet Diane Keaton is on right now #Oscars — Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 10, 2020

Diane Keaton is slowly turning into a used bookstore cat #Oscars — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 10, 2020

WHY does diane keaton look like moira rose pic.twitter.com/DJ8xwoFIWb — The Academy (@ammanncommak8e) February 10, 2020

diane keaton here to remind the rest of the world that weed is legal in california — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 10, 2020

Diane Keaton turned the “Diane Keaton” to 11 today. She’s like 62 percent hat at this point. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) February 10, 2020

Listen to me. Diane Keaton for every awards show host 2021. #Oscars — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig & Maya Rudolph Do Drama

In one of the night's best bigs, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph had everyone cracking up with they got on stage to present the Production and Costume Design trophies.

Beginning by saying they were "upset," "steamed" and "POed" about the night's festivities, they then revealed they weren't mad at all -- but it was all "just an act." Wiig cracked, "We know there are a lot of directors here tonight," before Rudolph added, "and we just want them to know we do more than comedy!"

They then proved they could fight, cry and even sing -- as they sang the Costume Design nominees with a hilarious medley. The bit and Billie Eilish's confused reaction to it both went viral.

NOT BILLIE EYELASH GRIMACING AT KRISTEN WIIG AND MAYA RUDOLPH GET THAT TEEN OFF MY TV — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 10, 2020

Children should not be allowed in the presence of Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig https://t.co/7BSc5jS4lv — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 10, 2020

I would watch three hours of Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig pic.twitter.com/q3qIxfOeWM — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 10, 2020

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig had us like pic.twitter.com/MjVZKADaMR — LIVEKellyRyan (@LiveKellyRyan) February 10, 2020

You don’t deserve a Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig hosted award show - but you’re a fool if you don’t want it. #Oscars — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) February 10, 2020

just 5 hours of kristin wiig and maya rudolph doing this i’ll pay extra — Lana Berry (@Lana) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my life mood #oscars #oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/XaApD4AVnz — Jessica Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 10, 2020

You don’t deserve a Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig hosted award show - but you’re a fool if you don’t want it. #Oscars — Eliza Skinner (@elizaskinner) February 10, 2020

Wait ... Why Did Eminem Perform?

After an introduction from Lin-Manuel Miranda about "highlighting those songs that have been attached to movies that have forever impacted our collective memory" and paying tribute to instances "where a song has transformed a film and the film has transformed a song," a clip package filled with memorable musical moments played.

Then it got weird.

Eminem came out and rapped "Lose Yourself" from "8 Mile," with no additional explanation. Keeping in mind the song was on the soundtrack for a 2002 film it was completely random. There was no anniversary attached to it and was an odd choice to have a white rapper perform during another year where #OscarsSoWhite began trending again. That being said, it still got a standing ovation from everyone in the (confused) audience.

After his performance, Eminem thanked the Academy for having him back, after he wasn't there to pick up the trophy when it won for Best Original Song at the time.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

the reactions to that Eminem performance were so good #Oscars pic.twitter.com/981WiI8mix — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 10, 2020

IS SOMEONE GOING TO EXPLAIN?! — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 10, 2020

The whole audience trying to jam to Eminem but also confused as to why he is performing #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Hkq8OrEYKF — Erin Quinn (@erinquinn_95) February 10, 2020

WHY IS EMINEM PERFORMING ‘LOSE YOURSELF’ AT THE OSCARS IN 2020???



I can’t stop laughing — Amanda Parris (@amanda_parris) February 10, 2020

WAIT, EM WAS AT THE OSCARS!? WHEN DID THIS HAPPEN!? AND WHY WASN'T I INFORMED! #Eminem @Eminem pic.twitter.com/8V4nikBkqw — Eminemzminnie 🥰🤗❤ (@eminemzminnie) February 10, 2020

why is eminem performing?? what is the connection. is it just to give us reaction shots of Scorsese reconsidering the life choices he’s made that led him here — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020

My entire TL, in unison song with me and my husband: Why is this happening — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) February 10, 2020

Extremely here for this insanely random Eminem performance of “Lose Yourself,” a song that is nearly 20 years old, because why not? #oscars — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) February 10, 2020

Everyone Agrees: Oscar Isaac

The golden statue wasn't the only Oscar everyone was lusting over on Sunday night, as "Star Wars" star Oscar Isaac got everyone all hot and bothered by simply showing up.

Not only did he look hot as hell with his salt and pepper hair and beard, but he also won viewers over by taking aim at the Academy itself too when he and Salma Hayked joked, "Oscars not so white now."

Salma Hayek: "I can now officially say that I've held an Oscar on this stage"



Oscar Isaac: "Congratulations, #Oscars not so white now"



☠️☠️#Oscars pic.twitter.com/4NVJDRAHK5 — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 10, 2020

oscar isaac is the only man ever pic.twitter.com/BjvLqzvbx6 — helen (@oscarpoes) February 10, 2020

Oscar Isaac does not give a single fuck. We have no choice but to stan. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/H5k1T0iJPL — maria (@sunflwrvol_2) February 10, 2020

"oscar is not so white now" HE SAID IT OSCAR ISAAC FUCK SAID IT #Oscars pic.twitter.com/G3tVc7lSmK — a(manda)lorian (@batspidersith) February 10, 2020

EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU OSCAR ISAAC #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/jALlp1yC76 — 𝐛 • 1917 Parasite OSCAR WINNERS (@sithpascal) February 10, 2020

I THINK WE CAN ALL AGREE THAT OSCAR ISAAC pic.twitter.com/9FbBtc6k6R — bee ‎✪ (@captaindamerxn) February 9, 2020

Cats Get In on the Joke

Rebel Wilson and James Corden, the stars of "Cats," made fun of their own critically-derided film by coming out on stage in costume.

"As cast members of the motion picture 'Cats,' nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they joked, as their human hands were still very much visible -- as they were in the unfinished version of the film that was disastrously sent out to theaters.

WHO IS RUNNING THIS ACCOUT AND IS IT ME https://t.co/wyue3QqqJe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) February 10, 2020

the cat’s level of “man, what the fuck” in this picture 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/sExcNzvfSM — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 10, 2020

make the cats introduce In Memoriam next — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 10, 2020

Damn, they still look better than in the actual Cats movie pic.twitter.com/RIBwPJtdR4 — Out of Context Movies (@ContextMovies) February 10, 2020

The Academy asking the cast of Cats to announce ‘Best Visual Effects’ #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/A6zNALChLe — Seth (@TheFlemishSeth) February 10, 2020

this is what leo and camila looked like when james corden and rebel wilson dressed as cats were on stage pic.twitter.com/oRvS0PLB90 — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) February 10, 2020

Every time this show cuts to a wide shot, there should be two people dressed as cats from the movie Cats. #oscars — Emily VanDerWerff (@tvoti) February 10, 2020

Parasite's Big Wins

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

"Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho picked up the trophy for Best International Feature Film, becoming the first film from South Korea to not only be nominated for an Academy Award, but also win one. "The category has a new name now, from Best Foreign Language to Best International Feature Film. I'm so happy to be the first recipient under the new name," he said, through his translator. "I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes."

He then called out the film's cast and crew and asked for a round of applause, before congratulating all the other artists in the room. Then, in English, he added, "I'm ready to drink tonight."

He'd have a big interruption to his celebrations, however, after he also won Best Director. "After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax," he said, clearly shocked. "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is the most personal is the most creative," his translator said, before he added in English, "that quote was from our great Martin Scorsese."

"When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese's films. Just to be nominated was a honor, I never thought I would win. When people int he U.S. were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put his films on his lists," he added, "Thank you so much."

"And Todd and Sam, great directors I admire. If the Academy allows, I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Oscar trophy into 5 and share it with all of you.

They weren't even done yet either, as the film also won Best Picture, in one of the biggest (and best) surprises of the night.

Standing O for Maestro Scorsese inside of Maestro Bong’s speech has me... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DbXVOdQDi8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho for best director..now that's an acceptance speech!!!! — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-Ho credits his love of cinema to Martin Scorsese. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Yppl3GdeXC — Screen Rant (@screenrant) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho's speech. That right there. That's why we watch. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 10, 2020

This Bong speech is the most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen. — Ryan Bergara (@ryansbergara) February 10, 2020

“Thank you, and I’m ready to drink tonight” - Bong Joon Ho speaking for us all — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 10, 2020

Bong slyly saying "I'm ready to drink tonight" is about the hottest thing to happen on this Oscars stage. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 10, 2020

There should be Parasite cast members hiding in secret passageways all over the stage. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 10, 2020

If this hadn’t happened, I literally would’ve rioted. https://t.co/rDhHS41a3D — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 10, 2020

#BongHive is getting LITTTTTT



“I’m ready to drink tonight.” 😂 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 10, 2020

Oscars Honor Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for "Dear Basketball" and the deaths of the icon, his daughter Gianna and 7 others on a helicopter last month are still raw.

The basketball star was the first one to be honored during the In Memorian segment, which played over Billie Eilish performing "Yesterday." As his photo was shown, so was a quote reading, "Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going."

He's a quote me made back in 2008:

Kobe Bryant, 2008: "Have a good time. Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged.



"You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling. pic.twitter.com/gy7iQnewAJ — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 26, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix's Speech

Picking up the Best Actor award for his work in "Joker," Joaquin Phoenix was all over the place as he showed appreciation to all the fellow nominees and everyone else in the room. He said that being in his position gave him an amazing opportunity, which is to use his voice for the voiceless.

As he spoke about gender equality and queer and indigenous rights, he then brought out animal rights -- and how they're all "about the fight against injustice."

"We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity," he said, before really honing in on the animals.

"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries fo anguish are unmistakable," he continued. "And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something. Human beings at our best are so creative and ingenious. I think when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment."

He then brought up how he could be "selfish," "cruel" and "hard to work with" and showed appreciation for everyone who gave him a second chance, before ending with a quote from his brother, the late River Phoenix.

"When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric. He said run to the rescue with love and peace will follow. Thank you."

Joaquin explaining milk to the audience pic.twitter.com/sbR094yMPo — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) February 10, 2020

Joaquin’s speech went from the wokest woke to insiminating cows to saying we gotta chill with cancel culture.

I was like... oh! Oh. Oh! — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix is really out here at the #Oscars lecturing us about how we oppress cows for their milk pic.twitter.com/LmOmqVMXME — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 10, 2020

Me after listening to Joaquin Phoenix's speech pic.twitter.com/sJjPQy5hKY — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix: “My brother (River) wrote at 17 "run to the rescue of love, the rest will settle.” #oscars ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jNc7xZyRFh — sic (@realftmadrid) February 10, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Leading Role was powerful, inspiring and absolutely beautiful. Simply awesome! #Oscars — PTM (@portugaltheman) February 10, 2020

this gif describes my feelings about that joaquin phoenix speech #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NqreXuXL74 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 10, 2020

