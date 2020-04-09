Music By TooFab Staff |
One Direction Fans Lose It After Liam Payne Hints at 10-Year Anniversary Reunion Project
The 1-Der Years: One Direction With A Smiling Zayn Malik (Photos)

"There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen," Liam says about the bands upcoming anniversary this summer.

Everyone knows Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik as amazingly talented solo artists, but did you know they were once all together in the same boy band called One Direction?

Okay, maybe it hasn't been that long since 1D went on hiatus, but it has been long enough that Directioners are collectively losing their minds over hints of a reunion.

Niall Horan Takes Lie Detector, Talks One Direction Reunion, Faces His Fears on Carpool Karaoke

The band first came together under the guidance of Simon Cowell and the British version of "The X Factor" in the summer of 2010, which means there's a big anniversary coming up for the group. And even though they've been focusing on their solo careers since 2016 (even longer for Zayn), that doesn't mean they don't want to mark such a momentous occasion.

At least that's what Liam suggested to The Sun in a new interview on Thursday.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he said. But it's been more than just nostalgia and catching up for the boys. "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

Admitting that he wasn't really sure what he was allowed to say, Liam nevertheless said just enough to spark the flames of enthusiasm among the group's still massive fanbase. According to The Daily Mail, he went so far as to promise fans "a number of different things" from the group.

Harry Styles on Howard Stern: Everything He Said About Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik and Getting Robbed

He also wasn't clear on whether all five members would be coming together. Zayn famously left the band in 2015, a full year before the others put it officially in hiatus.

As the speculation begins as to whether fans can expect new music, a documentary with unreleased footage, a reunion special or even a live event with the boys performing both group and solo work (maybe the long-awaited "Infinity" video?), there's "One Thing" Directioners do know.

They'd take even "The Little Things," because anything "More Than This" to celebrate the band's "History" would be just "Perfect." After all, the story of their life from while they were young is great, but "One Way or Another," it's anything new from the group that would instantly be dubbed the all-new "Best Song Ever."

In the meantime, Directioners are having as much fun geeking out over the band now in anticipation as they have for the past decade, getting #OneDirection2020 trending on Twitter:

Liam Payne Grilled on Harry Styles, Least Favorite One Direction Video and Dating Naomi Campbell

Social DIstancing Getty/Instagram How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Lockdown

