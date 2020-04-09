Everyone knows Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik as amazingly talented solo artists, but did you know they were once all together in the same boy band called One Direction?

Okay, maybe it hasn't been that long since 1D went on hiatus, but it has been long enough that Directioners are collectively losing their minds over hints of a reunion.

The band first came together under the guidance of Simon Cowell and the British version of "The X Factor" in the summer of 2010, which means there's a big anniversary coming up for the group. And even though they've been focusing on their solo careers since 2016 (even longer for Zayn), that doesn't mean they don't want to mark such a momentous occasion.

At least that's what Liam suggested to The Sun in a new interview on Thursday.

"We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he said. But it's been more than just nostalgia and catching up for the boys. "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

Admitting that he wasn't really sure what he was allowed to say, Liam nevertheless said just enough to spark the flames of enthusiasm among the group's still massive fanbase. According to The Daily Mail, he went so far as to promise fans "a number of different things" from the group.

He also wasn't clear on whether all five members would be coming together. Zayn famously left the band in 2015, a full year before the others put it officially in hiatus.

As the speculation begins as to whether fans can expect new music, a documentary with unreleased footage, a reunion special or even a live event with the boys performing both group and solo work (maybe the long-awaited "Infinity" video?), there's "One Thing" Directioners do know.

They'd take even "The Little Things," because anything "More Than This" to celebrate the band's "History" would be just "Perfect." After all, the story of their life from while they were young is great, but "One Way or Another," it's anything new from the group that would instantly be dubbed the all-new "Best Song Ever."

In the meantime, Directioners are having as much fun geeking out over the band now in anticipation as they have for the past decade, getting #OneDirection2020 trending on Twitter:

I'M THE TYPE OF DIRECTIONER WHO GETS EXCITED EVERY TIME THERE'S A SMALL BUD OF HOPE THAT REUNION-ISH WILL SPRING SOON, AND HERE I AM, PROUD TO PLUNGE FOR ANOTHER NEWS #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/jPDzxTl9TP — Gin Karma (@papijusss_) April 10, 2020

The most powerful fandom has risen again ❤️ #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/G8wIUYz8op — Mackenzie ♥️ #Midnight (@mac_22046) April 10, 2020

one direction: trending due to possible reunion



Me with my knowledge of the entire 1D discography: #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/qon6EFQ5eP — andrea🖤 (@andreaalexaxo) April 10, 2020

the best sequence of photos to ever exist #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/Ov2gPM8ah6 — 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡☆ (@hesgoldenvibes) April 10, 2020

I’M SORRY IF I SAY I NEED YOU BUT I DON’T CARE IM NOT SCARED OF LOOOOVE CAUSE WHEN IM NOT WITH YOU IM WEAKER #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/v49EnoFuI0 — tee • (@sdmnlouisx) April 10, 2020

me on my way to my box of one direction posters, to hang them all up #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/S0lLRIZEhb — brianna :) (@moisttomlinson) April 10, 2020

I just can’t handle my emotions right now, I just don’t want to get excited because they also promised us 18 months #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/iE7JeILyj2 — Giuli_Anza (@AnzaGiuli) April 10, 2020

Me, checking my bank account, planning out the world tour, getting ready to book flights, putting all five albums on repeat at the same time, despite knowing it'll probably just be a zoom call:



#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/soXVYrEUVW — ThisDayin1DHistory (@todays1dhistory) April 10, 2020

Maybe they'll just tweet eachother or make a collective call or something like that.



BUT YOU BET YOUR ASS I'M STILL HYPED!!!!#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/s0vo49u5xg — call me pig-boy 🇲🇽🌮 (@ImCuerauaperi) April 10, 2020

Others: Stop giving me false hope to make me happy.



Me: I would gladly appreciate anything even false hope just to make my directioner heart happy. #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/wwvCkLhnHa — OneDirectioner (@directiiooner_1) April 10, 2020

Y’all: I’m not letting 1D clown me again, I trust nothing



Also y’all on July 23rd running to 1D’s twitter page:#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/psR1A9EQNj — NoControlProjec (@NoControlProjec) April 10, 2020

That feeling.... of walking into the stadium and just taking it all in #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/YRpCc6QZHJ — les 🍒 (@finelesline) April 10, 2020

comeback or not, this reunion means a lot to me. It's gonna be huge. I don't care if they want to end the hiatus or not all I want is to see them back together on one stage again. I want to relive the MEMORIES we made with them in those five YEARS #OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/A0tybwOGA3 — 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡☆ (@hesgoldenvibes) April 10, 2020

