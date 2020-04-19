Who says you can't have fun at home? Just because celebrities aren't allowed to visit Ellen DeGeneres on the set of her talk show doesn't mean they can't have fun checking out her "Booth of Internet Wonders."

Inside, they can explore the strange world of Millennial lingo and see not only their first-ever head shots, but imagine what they'd look like as the opposite gender and even how they'll look in 30 years.

Along for the ride were Chance the Rapper, Kris Jenner, Sarah Hyland, Amanda Seales, KJ Apa and Madeline Petsch. So which one of them was totally into their gender-flipped self?

When asked if they'd date that person, who said, "Yes, I would. I would, she’s pretty. She’s really pretty," before admitting, "This is ridiculous."

Here's a clue. It's the same person who saw a picture of themselves in 30 years and said, "Oh, actually I don't look too bad."

Sarah Hyland, meanwhile, took a look at her three-decades-hence pic and laughed, "I feel like that’s me when I wake up in the morning. That’s definitely what I look like."

Madeline Petsch literally screamed at seeing hers pop up, while Chance the Rapper asked, "Oh my god, how old do they think I am right now?"

The funniest moments came when they were all presented with the iconic "And I Oop!" meme. It's no surprise that Kris Jenner had no idea what this was -- "Is that, like, poop?" -- but we were a little surprised to learn that almost no one on the panel knew the meme, or even seemed familiar with the phrase.

Amanda Seales didn't weigh in on this one, and we kind of think she knows. It was Chance the Rapper who broke that one down, after which Kris said, "I should really memorize that one," and Sarah declared, "Millennials are so weird."

And yet, The Pew Research Center says Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996. Fun fact, Sarah Hyland was born in 1990 making her smack dab in the middle. Those are her people she's calling weird. You know, maybe she still means it.

In fact, of the selected panel, only Kris Jenner and KJ Apa are not millennials, and KJ only misses the mark by one year. So ... either that's not Millennial lingo, or these are seriously out of touch Millennials.

