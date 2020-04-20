We've all seen the stories about the inherent dangers and risks of Zoom meetings, from the poor woman who accidentally took her laptop into her bathroom to everyone who's stood up before disconnecting to prove once and for all that no one is wearing pants anymore.

Well, Conan O'Brien took it to the next level when he crashed a real business meeting and immediately started dressing down everyone in attendance, including the company's CEO. The free publicity Conan handed TIBCO Software may be invaluable, but it did come at a steep cost.

He was absolutely ruthless in roasting virtually everyone in attendance at the meeting, but no one got hit harder than CEO Dan Streetman, who was laughing harder than anyone. His real goal was to attempt to boost the morale of the company's workers with a little bit of fun, and he mostly succeeded in that.

He did get a thumbs down from the children of one employee when he asked if they thought he was bringing anything of value to the company. Hilariously, he did have plenty of ideas of what they could do ... ideas he read straight from their website.

But mostly, he just ranted and raved at everyone, starting with poor Dan. He interrupted the call as the CEO was giving a basic rundown of his goal of attending these local team meetings.

In the middle of his comments, Conan dropped in and said, "I wanted to break in mostly 'cause it's pretty clear that Dan has lost his way with TIBCO. I mean, if you have to put the name of your company on a bar behind you, things are getting sad."

Dan indeed had a digital backdrop of a bar scene with the logo of the company on it. As the meeting progressed, it shifted to other backdrops, all with the TIBCO logo adorned somewhere on them, and this did not escape Conan's notice, either, who later shouted, "Dan, you were great for the company early on when you were hungry. But now you're too busy putting the TIBCO name on furniture, you forgot what it is we do."

At one point, Dan spouted off a pretty generic sounding response to Conan asking if they were excited about one of their products, and Conan just reamed him for it. "Oh my god, when they put the chip into your brain, they sunk it in deep, didn't they? What happened to you?" he asked. "Remember when you were a roadie in a band and had dreams? Now look at you."

But he didn't let everyone else off the hook, harassing one guy for his Hawaii-themed backdrop, another for getting a little too excited and a third for looking perhaps a little too relaxed on the job.

Seriously, it was a classic roasting and definitely the kind of morale booster so many people could use at a time like this. We're not suggesting anyone try to roast their own Zoom meetings. It helps that Conan is a famous comedian; you could still lose your job.

Most importantly, though, it was pretty damned funny.

