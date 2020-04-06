John Krasinski gave a "Hamilton" superfan the surprise of her life.

On the second episode of his YouTube show, "Some Good News," the actor orchestrated an epic reunion of the award-winning musical's original cast via Zoom for a 9-year-old fan who had to cancel her trip to see the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After sharing some much-needed feel-good stories, Krasinski, 40, introduced the young fan, named Aubrey, who he called the show's "heartbreak correspondent."

"Very sadly there was one little girl who's dream could not come true because her long-awaited 'Hamilton' experience was canceled," he explained. "Luckily she toughed it out though turning to the one person she could always count on, Mary Poppins."

While chatting with Aubrey, Krasinski revealed he would be flying the young fan and her mom out to New York to see "Hamilton" on Broadway. And since Aubrey is a fan of "Mary Poppins Returns," Krasinski brought out Mary Poppins herself, his wife Emily Blunt.

But the best surprise was yet to come as Blunt's "Mary Poppins Returns" co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda then "Zoom bombed" the video conference and appeared on-screen. Miranda, of course, famously created "Hamilton" and portrayed the titular role in the show's original run.

Miranda then told a shocked Aubrey he was going to one-up Krasinski and Blunt and got a help with some friends to perform "Hamilton's" opening number, "Alexander Hamilton," which Aubrey said is her "favorite song" from the Tony award-winning musical.

After Miranda kicked off the Zoom performance, Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, and Anthony Ramos, who portrayed both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, joined in.

As Aubrey watched on and Krasinski and Blunt rocked out, Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) popped into the video conference, followed by Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington).

And then over a dozen members from the original cast joined in on the Zoom performance including Jonathan Groff (King George), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler) and more.

When the incredible Zoom performance concluded -- and a smiling Aubrey clapped and cheered -- Krasinkski said, "If you can't go to 'Hamilton,' we're bringing 'Hamilton' to you!"

