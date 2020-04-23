The Cuomo family is not out of the COVID-19 woods, as Chris' wife Cristina revealed on Wednesday night that their 14-year-old son Mario has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a post shared to Instagram with throwback pictures of the family, Mario is experiencing many of the classic symptoms of the virus, including the loss of taste and smell.

"My heart hurts more than my head over his infection," Cristina wrote. "This virus does not discriminate. While kids are more resilient, they can suffer [the] same severity of symptoms."

This comes after both Chris and Cristina have battled their way through COVID-19. In fact, it was just earlier this week that Chris celebrated coming up from the basement, where he had been quarantined with the virus for three weeks.

He said that both he and his wife had been cleared by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The popular host had been broadcasting his show from quarantine in his basement. They share two other children, 17-year-old Bella and 11-year-old Carolina.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working toward getting my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina wrote of her own recovery experience. She said that her experience with the virus had "created a different version of me" and that her "hope is to be stronger, healthier, [and] smarter about the virus at large."

Cristina did admit she's taking advantage of this situation to feed her son "healthy foods that I normally can’t get him to touch." She also said that she's "applying a modified version of my remedies for his protocol with a focus on lots of vitamins."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed his support for the family in an interview with Chris Wednesday night, assuring his brother that Mario is "going to be okay."

"Thank you for your concern, Andrew. Thanks for caring about my family, and about me, and thank you for fighting for the people of your state," Chris told his brother sincerely, as covered by Just Jared.

Despite Chris' best efforts to isolate himself from his family immediately upon finding out he had tested positive for COVID-19 in early April, his wife succumbed to the illness two weeks later. Now, even though they continued following quarantine protocols, another member of the family has fallen ill.

At the same time, it's good that both Chris and Cristina have been cleared of their own battle with the virus so that both are in a stronger and healthier place to help their son navigate through it.

