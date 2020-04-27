Cardi B is finding ways to continue her grooming routine during lockdown.

Posting on her Instagram Stories Sunday, the rapper, 27, shared videos of herself going through the painful process of getting a bikini wax. However, since most hair and nail salons are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that Cardi had technicians come to her home so she could get groomed.

In the clips, the Grammy winner is seen laying down on a bed while wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask as a woman next to her appeared to prepare the wax.

Cardi then dramatically yelled in anticipation of the pain. "No, no, no! Wait, wait, wait!" she screamed, while a person behind the camera tried to reassure her.

After the "Bodak Yellow" rapper asked for "the nail lady," another woman appeared and held Cardi's hand as she continued to jokingly yell during the hair removal process.

Earlier in the day, Cardi teased about what was to come, writing, "Today is pain day!" on her Instagram Story.

Also on Sunday, Cardi posted a few more clips on her Stories, including a video showing off her new pink nail and toe color.

The "Money" singer previously spoke about switching up her nail color while in quarantine during a Instagram Live with Bernie Sanders earlier this month. After explaining how she felt "so nasty, so unattractive" at home, Cardi said she decided to paint her nails blue.

Sanders, who Cardi calls "Uncle Bernie," asked the hip-hop star her opinion on his nail hygiene.

"I want you to take a look at my nails. How are they looking?" he asked and Cardi replied, "They're looking very quarantine. I can tell you've been in quarantine for a while now with those nails, but it's okay Uncle Bernie."

