Fans Convinced Pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Had Stealth Gender Reveal Party and They Know the Results

After TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that supermodel Gigi Hadid was pregnant and former One Direction member Zayn Malik was the father, fans immediately lit up social media in their excitement, keeping the party going into the night. It's as if they were in desperate need of some good news or something.

They've also been digging into recent social media postings from the couple and are convinced that not only did they have a stealth gender reveal party, but they know whether or not they're having a boy or a girl.

The surprise pregnancy announcement comes as One Direction is working on developing some sort of reunion event for their upcoming ten-year anniversary this summer. It also serves as a reminder of the passage of time and that those adorable moppets from England's "The X Factor" maybe aren't boys anymore (Niall Horan and Harry Styles are the only two without children now).

It's unclear at this time if Zayn will be on hand to celebrate the anniversary, as he'd previously left the group before they went on hiatus reportedly expressing unhappiness. Has enough time passed for a reconciliation and reunion?

While Liam Payne has suggested already the possibility of Zayn not being involved, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the other members of One Direction are again following Zayn (saying this hasn't always been the case). Does this mean at least the possiblity is being discussed? Perhaps a huge surprise for fans?

Zayn has not said publicly his intentions regarding the reunion, but it appears that's not all he's been mum about. While neither Zayn nor Gigi have gone public with their pregnancy news, sources close to the couple told TMZ the couple is very excited about this pregnancy, and that Gigi is approximately 20 months along. They reportedly do not yet know the sex of the baby.

Gigi and Zayn were recently seen together via Instagram at her family's Pennsylvania farm where they've been waiting out the coronavirus lockdown alongside Gigi's sister Bella.

Zayn and Gigi have been in an on-again/off-again relationship since 2015, most recently rekindling things around the new year and just in time for COVID-19 to see them spending a lot of time together.

For the couple, the excitement is just beginning as they ramp up to bring a new life into the world, and the news is giving new life to Zayn's fans, 1D fans, Gigi's fans and really everyone. Here's just a glimpse of the celebrations, as well as some conspiracy theories that Gigi's birthday doubled as a gender reveal celebration:

SO I SAW THIS ON TIKTOK AND THIS GIRL’S MIND:SUPERIOR



she said that maybe they had a gender reveal party on gigi’s bday party bc if you see the ballon THERE IS BLUE AND PINK

AND THEN IN HER PICTURE WITH ZAYN SHE IS WITH JUST ONE BALLOON AND IT IS BLUE so is it a boy orr im a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/KJSHVa2953 — 𝚋𝚎𝚕 ◟̽◞̽ au pinned📌 (@kiwixlwt) April 29, 2020

literally everyone’s reaction when we found out blue and pink strings was the gender reveal for zayn and gigi’s baby pic.twitter.com/rZbsXLUbE2 — kaylah loves isha and zigi ♡ (@MZDICNE) April 29, 2020

If I may I would also like to add what I found.. Bella had posted on insta stories of Gigi’s gifts and one bag is baby shark themed and in the next photo she purposely covered the writing on the bag.. I was wondering this before but the pieces are starting to come together 👉👈 pic.twitter.com/Vir1SWQoQf — steph ♡ (@Steph15SOS) April 29, 2020

ZAYN IS NOW A FATHER AND GIGI IS PREGNANT. THEIR UNBORN CHILD IS ALREADY CALLING ME UGLY. pic.twitter.com/s4aRXIXWko — shane (@shanemarieeel) April 29, 2020

My father is Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid is my mom.



My father was in one direction..

My Uncle is Anwar Hadid, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson.



Bella Hadid is my aunt and Dua Lipa is my aunt in law.



Holy shit the power. pic.twitter.com/pVTliNBBIL — Hanbin Nawa Juseyoooo💛 (@biay_a) April 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby inside the womb is already calling me ugly pic.twitter.com/x3DaijFEWy — Alphina (@maleedus) April 29, 2020

"gigi hadid and zayn malik are expecting their first child together"



me who claims that zayn is my husband: pic.twitter.com/xMygaF6nBq — lou (@imurintrntghorl) April 29, 2020

Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first baby. Imagine having THIS as your dad.... pic.twitter.com/yqznWNuh5F — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) April 29, 2020

i cant believe that Gigi was already pregnant when she did that like HOW?? pic.twitter.com/ezqHBI71ky — z stan (@letzaynbreathe) April 29, 2020

The baby is gonna have Zayn Malik as his father, Gigi Hadid as his mom, Bella hadid as his aunt, One direction as his uncles and it’s not even born yet.

pic.twitter.com/okCVGrevxp — zayn (@marlssi) April 29, 2020

kylie jenner telling stormi that zayn and gigi are going to have a baby and the most envied baby will be theirs



pic.twitter.com/y4KGJgBxTS — z stan (@letzaynbreathe) April 29, 2020

Every Zayn Malik fangirl when they found out about his and Gigi's baby pic.twitter.com/KqpCb7PtUZ — Activebants (@ActiveBants) April 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik kid is already richer and 1 million times more talented then me and that baby is probably the size of an avocado 😂💜 #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/98Gy6Ubjn5 — Lily🏀🇨🇦 (@Lilyhasrice) April 29, 2020

