Fans Convinced Pregnant Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Had Stealth Gender Reveal Party and They Know the Results

Fans analyzing pictures from Gigi Hadid's recent 25th birthday are convinced it doubled as a gender reveal party, and they think they know the baby's gender!

After TMZ reported Tuesday afternoon that supermodel Gigi Hadid was pregnant and former One Direction member Zayn Malik was the father, fans immediately lit up social media in their excitement, keeping the party going into the night. It's as if they were in desperate need of some good news or something.

They've also been digging into recent social media postings from the couple and are convinced that not only did they have a stealth gender reveal party, but they know whether or not they're having a boy or a girl.

The surprise pregnancy announcement comes as One Direction is working on developing some sort of reunion event for their upcoming ten-year anniversary this summer. It also serves as a reminder of the passage of time and that those adorable moppets from England's "The X Factor" maybe aren't boys anymore (Niall Horan and Harry Styles are the only two without children now).

It's unclear at this time if Zayn will be on hand to celebrate the anniversary, as he'd previously left the group before they went on hiatus reportedly expressing unhappiness. Has enough time passed for a reconciliation and reunion?

While Liam Payne has suggested already the possibility of Zayn not being involved, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the other members of One Direction are again following Zayn (saying this hasn't always been the case). Does this mean at least the possiblity is being discussed? Perhaps a huge surprise for fans?

Zayn has not said publicly his intentions regarding the reunion, but it appears that's not all he's been mum about. While neither Zayn nor Gigi have gone public with their pregnancy news, sources close to the couple told TMZ the couple is very excited about this pregnancy, and that Gigi is approximately 20 months along. They reportedly do not yet know the sex of the baby.

Gigi and Zayn were recently seen together via Instagram at her family's Pennsylvania farm where they've been waiting out the coronavirus lockdown alongside Gigi's sister Bella.

Zayn and Gigi have been in an on-again/off-again relationship since 2015, most recently rekindling things around the new year and just in time for COVID-19 to see them spending a lot of time together.

For the couple, the excitement is just beginning as they ramp up to bring a new life into the world, and the news is giving new life to Zayn's fans, 1D fans, Gigi's fans and really everyone. Here's just a glimpse of the celebrations, as well as some conspiracy theories that Gigi's birthday doubled as a gender reveal celebration:

Quarantine Birthday Instagram Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her 25th with 'Quarantine Family' Including Zayn

#GigiHadid#ZaynMailk#OneDirection
